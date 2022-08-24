Cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea can become an “exemplary model” of economic interaction in Eurasia
Cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea inside the
framework of STEP can change into an “exemplary model” of financial
interplay in Eurasia. Professor of the Department of
International Relations of Seoul National University Shin Beom Shik
shared this evaluation, talking on the knowledgeable discussion board “Uzbekistan –
Korea: a glance into the longer term”, held in Tashkent, Trend experiences citing
UZDAILY.
As the Korean knowledgeable famous, the “Sustainable Trade and Economic
Partnership Agreement” (STEP) between Uzbekistan and South Korea
will permit Tashkent to introduce superior types of interplay in
international commerce, facilitate procedures associated to international commerce
operations and stimulate exports.
According to Shin Beom Shik, the profitable completion of the
STEP negotiations between the 2 international locations might change into a “model”
for financial cooperation for concluding commerce agreements with different
growing international locations within the Eurasian area.
More than 25 main consultants and heads of suppose tanks,
representatives of the analysis and academic establishments of the
two international locations are collaborating within the Uzbek-South Korean occasion,
which was organized by the Institute for Strategic and
Interregional Studies below the President of the Republic of
Uzbekistan with the help of the University of World Economy
and Diplomacy in partnership with the Secretariat of the Republic
of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.