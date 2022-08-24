Cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea can become an “exemplary model” of economic interaction in Eurasia

Cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea inside the

framework of STEP can change into an “exemplary model” of financial

interplay in Eurasia. Professor of the Department of

International Relations of Seoul National University Shin Beom Shik

shared this evaluation, talking on the knowledgeable discussion board “Uzbekistan –

Korea: a glance into the longer term”, held in Tashkent, Trend experiences citing

UZDAILY.

As the Korean knowledgeable famous, the “Sustainable Trade and Economic

Partnership Agreement” (STEP) between Uzbekistan and South Korea

will permit Tashkent to introduce superior types of interplay in

international commerce, facilitate procedures associated to international commerce

operations and stimulate exports.

According to Shin Beom Shik, the profitable completion of the

STEP negotiations between the 2 international locations might change into a “model”

for financial cooperation for concluding commerce agreements with different

growing international locations within the Eurasian area.

More than 25 main consultants and heads of suppose tanks,

representatives of the analysis and academic establishments of the

two international locations are collaborating within the Uzbek-South Korean occasion,

which was organized by the Institute for Strategic and

Interregional Studies below the President of the Republic of

Uzbekistan with the help of the University of World Economy

and Diplomacy in partnership with the Secretariat of the Republic

of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.