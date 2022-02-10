Cop alleged to have killed nurse girlfriend at Temibsa Hospital charged with murder | News24

The police officer who allegedly shot lifeless his girlfriend, Lebo Monene, at Tembisa Hospital has been charged with homicide.

The constable can also be underneath police guard whereas recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Monene’s brother described the connection as poisonous.

The police officer accused of capturing lifeless his girlfriend – a 30-year-old Tembisa Hospital nurse – has been charged with homicide and will probably be underneath police watch till he’s match sufficient to look in court docket.

The man, who cannot be named but, allegedly murdered Lebogang “Lebo” Monene – a mom of two younger boys – at work on Wednesday morning.

He then turned the gun on himself and was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a essential situation.

READ | Tembisa Hospital closes doors after deadly parking lot shooting

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela mentioned he was disheartened in regards to the incident and had despatched condolences to Monene’s household.

“One of our own is accused of perpetuating a horrible crime against a woman. I have, through our employee health and wellness spiritual services, conveyed my condolences to the family of the deceased.”

“He will be charged with murder and upon recovery, he will be taken to court,” Mawela mentioned

Monene’s brother, Daniel Thobakgale, described the connection as poisonous, saying:

Our hearts are in very a lot ache as Lebo was a younger and energetic girl who was working as a nurse and had two younger boys. The gentleman who shot Lebo was her boyfriend they usually weren’t married.

“The relationship was too toxic, that is what I was told, because… every time they were having a quarrel, (he will say, ‘Where is my gun I am going to shoot you’) and that is the reason Lebo ended the relationship.”

The police officer is a member of the Ekurhuleni District Trio Task Team.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.