Cop arrested for allegedly raping teenager at police station | News24

A 17-year-old teenager was allegedly raped by an Eastern Cape police officer, who was meant to interview her about an assault case she had opened in opposition to her boyfriend.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the police officer, 45, from Kei Mouth police station in East London, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly raped the sufferer on 6 August.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping mentioned {the teenager} had opened a case of assault in opposition to her boyfriend.

The police officer allegedly went to choose up {the teenager} for an interview on the police station.

“On the way to the police station, the suspect made some sexual advances to the victim, which she rejected,” Suping mentioned.

“At the station, the suspect took the victim to an office, where he allegedly raped her.”

After the ordeal, the sufferer opened a case in opposition to the officer.

Suping mentioned the person was a detective, however had since resigned.

He is anticipated to look within the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday.