Cop arrested for allegedly removing empty cartridges from George crime scene | News24

Three suspected hijackers have been shot and killed by police in Johannesburg, whereas one other two have been arrested.

The Hawks have arrested a 53 year-old police captain for allegedly eradicating empty cartridges from the scene of a enterprise theft in Thembalethu, George, in January.

“It is reported that on the day of the business robbery, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects,” Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani mentioned.

The theft happened at a Puma petrol station on 31 January 2022.

Hani mentioned that the Thembalethu SAPS officer was arrested on Friday for tampering with proof.

He is in custody.

“He is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice,” Hani added.

