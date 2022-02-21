Cop denies torching partner’s house

A police officer has denied setting hearth to his accomplice’s home earlier than allegedly attempting to say a whole lot of 1000’s of {dollars}.

A Victoria Police sergeant has pleaded not responsible to setting hearth to his girlfriend’s funding property for monetary achieve.

Jonathon Edward Miller, 34, and his de facto accomplice Simone Kristy Azzopardi had been arrested in 2020.

According to court docket paperwork, Mr Miller allegedly tried to assist his accomplice achieve greater than $400,000 in insurance coverage payouts.

Mr Miller, who principally labored out of Fawkner Police Station, fronted the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, the place he pleaded not responsible to the fees.

He is going through a string of alleged offences together with arson with view to achieve, legal injury by hearth, acquiring monetary benefit by deception and possessing knuckle dusters, that are a prohibited weapon.

Mr Miller was additionally charged with failing to maintain a rifle safely with out danger of getting misplaced or stolen.

Appearing through video hyperlink in court docket, Mr Miller spoke solely to enter his plea.

“Not guilty,” he advised the court docket.

Mr Miller is accused of allegedly setting hearth to a home in Laverton which belonged to his girlfriend Ms Azzopardi in March 2020 earlier than attempting to assist declare dwelling and contents insurance coverage valued at $424,500.

He will now face trial on the County Court.

Mr Miller’s bail has been prolonged earlier than a instructions listening to is scheduled for subsequent month.