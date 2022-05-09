Cop killed at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town ‘carried the SAPS badge with dignity’ | News24

New Somerset Hospital, the place two sufferers and a police officer had been shot.

The slain police officer killed over the weekend can be remembered for his dedication.

Constable Donay Phillips succumbed to his accidents after being shot within the head.

The incident happened at Somerset Hospital.

The slain policeman shot at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Saturday has been described as a devoted and disciplined officer.

Constable Donay Phillips, 32, was killed when he was shot by a person on the hospital.

Two different individuals, who had been described as sufferers of the hospital, had been additionally fatally wounded.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa on Sunday confirmed Phillips’ passing.

“Phillips, originally from George, joined the South African Police Service in 2017. He was described by the Sea Point station commander, Colonel Helena Mouton, as a dedicated and well-disciplined police official. Phillips performed his duties with pride and to the best of his ability.

Constable Donay Phillips, 32. Supplied by SAPS

“His colleagues recall a really neat police constable, who was exemplary in conduct and pleasant. In uniform, he carried the SAPS badge with dignity,” Potelwa said.

“He is mourned by all on the police station. Sea Point police officers have misplaced a brother in him. The ache his colleagues really feel will linger on for days.”

Potelwa stated Phillips succumbed to his accidents in hospital.

Potelwa stated:

The names of two other persons, aged 42 and 48, who were killed during the shooting incident, are yet to be released. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident is under way.

“The two sufferers had been shot useless on Saturday when a 40-year-old man took the firearm of a police officer and fired a number of pictures. Reports from the scene point out that Sea Point police had taken a 35-year-old suspect to Somerset Hospital for medical consideration when a person within the ward grabbed Phillips’ firearm and shot him within the head.

“The man then shot two patients who were in his proximity. Both died at the scene. The gunman was disarmed and arrested,” stated Potelwa.

