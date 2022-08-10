Cop questions Meghan Cremer murder accused’s assault claims, asking where his injuries were | News24

Sergeant Sigqibo Cekiso of the provincial canine unit scoffed at accusations he had handcuffed Jeremy Sias earlier than repeatedly kicking his ft out from underneath him, inflicting him to fall and hit his head.

The homicide accused claims he was assaulted over three days and a canine was set on him.

All the officers concerned within the alleged assault declare to know nothing of violence being inflicted on Sias.

If cops had kicked Jeremy “Bompie” Sias inflicting him to fall and hit his head, then the place are the seen accidents?

This was the query raised by one of many officers implicated within the alleged assault of the person accused of Meghan Cremer’s homicide.

“You would have to have injuries on your face or head,” he responded, stating the world Sias was referring to on the Philippi police station was paved.

Sias was arrested on 5 August 2019.

This after he was named as the one who had given Charles Daniels and Siraaj Jaftha, arrested whereas driving a car without number plates, the lacking Toyota Auris of the then-missing Cremer.

Cekiso, along with sergeants Taswill Flink and Reagan Claassen, apprehended Sias on the Egoli casual settlement and took the three to the police station.

In the car parking zone, in accordance with Sias, he was assaulted by the officers, with Cekiso particularly punching him within the ribs, chest and repeatedly kicking his ft from underneath him, inflicting him to fall.

Cekiso denied this, saying there was no purpose to make use of violence on “Mr Bompie” as he had not been “rebellious”, aside from moving into an argument with Daniels in Afrikaans.

“He was calm. There was no reason to act like that at any stage.”

He mentioned he didn’t see his colleagues use violence on the suspects, both by hitting them with a picket pole or setting a patrol canine on them.

“The primary function of the patrol dog is to apprehend a suspect. In this instance, he was already arrested. There was no reason for [the dog] to be used.”

No gun was put to Daniels’ head in his presence as claimed by Sias, Cekiso added.

And had the suspect been injured, the cell guard wouldn’t have accepted him into the cells, he mentioned.

Meghan Cremer’s mom Gill and her brother Paul pictured exterior court docket throughout a earlier look. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Advocate Bashier Sibda, for Sias, put it to him the police had a way of urgency to seek out the then-missing lady, which was why that they had resorted to assaulting his shopper.

Cekiso denied this, saying their involvement was restricted to the automotive that they had noticed with out quantity plates and additional investigations can be the accountability of the detective.

Claassen, who adopted Ceikiso into the witness field, denied witnessing any assault.

He denied the canine, for which he had been accountable, had been set on Sias.

“At no stage, was my dog taken from my vehicle,” Claassen testified.

The two officers had been testifying in a trial-within-a-trial concerning the admissibility of incriminating statements made by Sias to police by which he mentioned he had killed an individual earlier than leading officers to her body within the early hours of 8 August 2019, days after his arrest in reference to the stolen automotive.

Cremer went lacking on 3 August 2019. She had been strangled with a ribbon.

Meghan Cremer. Netwerk24 Netwerk24

The defence contended Sias had been assaulted, threatened, promised a lesser sentence in a decrease court docket, and never correctly knowledgeable he had the best to authorized illustration.

Duress

According to him, he had made the statements underneath duress.

Sias claimed to have taken her Toyota Auris for a joyride from Vadelandsche Rietvlei farm the place he labored, and Cremer lived.

According to him, he later discovered her physique within the boot of the automotive and disposed of it, fearing he can be blamed for her homicide.

He denies killing her.

Last week, two medical doctors, who had examined Sias earlier than and after the stating, testified that they had solely famous a 0.5cm abrasion on his again, which was therapeutic, and Sias had informed them of tenderness of his ribs.

Dr Matthew Wilson testified his damage was consistent with blunt force trauma however he couldn’t converse as to the way it was sustained.

His colleague, Dr Fatima Karjiker, who had examined Sias the evening earlier than, informed the court docket Sias had mentioned he had been overwhelmed for 3 days by police.

She had prescribed him brufen and panado.

The trial continues subsequent Wednesday.