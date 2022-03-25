Cop says his moustache is the reason a fugitive donkey got caught

A put up shared on Facebook by Redding Police Department has become a supply of laughter for netiznes. The put up tells the story of two cops apprehending a fugitive … a donkey named Kevin.

“FUGITIVE APPREHENDED. On Tuesday morning, officers were alerted to an escapee running loose in the area of River Ridge subdivision, off Quartz Hill Road, in Redding. Once in the area, with the assistance of several neighbors… and some apples, Officer Berg and Officer Hooks took “Kevin”, safely into custody, with minimal resistance. “Kevin” was discovered to have escaped his house owners’ property close by. He was reunited along with his household, however obtained a stern warning about being a cussed…. Donkey,” the division wrote and in addition shared a picture.

One of the law enforcement officials Brian Berg, who sports activities a moustache, shared in regards to the incident whereas speaking to Record Searchlight newspaper. “‘So there I was. I get there and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him. His ears are pinned back and thinking about running. But like most people I deal with, he saw the mustache and he just said, ‘I give up’,” Berg shared.

Take a have a look at the put up:

The put up, since being shared a couple of days in the past, has gathered practically 1,400 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“Another animal related call. Officer Berg is a pro at these. Hahaha,” wrote a Facebook consumer. “Good job….I hope Kevin learned a lesson,” posted one other. “Thanks for getting Kevin off the streets!!!” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the put up?