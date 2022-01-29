Latest News

Cop Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag By Terrorists

The constable was shifted to a hospital in crucial situation the place he succumbed.

New Delhi:

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was killed within the line of responsibility when he was fired upon by terrorists in Anantnag, stated the police.

Head constable Ali Mohammad was shot at round 5.35 pm close to his residence at Hasanpora within the Bijbehara space of Anantnag, a police official stated.

The space has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to search out the terrorists, the official stated.



