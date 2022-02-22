Cop wants man accused of raping children denied bail as ‘he has money and can flee the country’ | News24

A businessman accused of sexually grooming minor ladies will spend the week in custody.

The accused will know subsequent week if the courtroom grants or denies him bail.

He allegedly raped two minors and an grownup feminine.

An investigating officer has raised considerations towards a businessman accused of rape, statutory rape, and sexually grooming minors, as being a flight threat.

Captain Edger Swart has requested the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court to not grant the 33-year-old businessman bail.

Swart stated the accused has cash and may simply abscond courtroom or flee the nation.

During the bail listening to on Monday, the courtroom heard that the accused has companies working in Vanderbijlpark and has secured one other enterprise entity.

“He allegedly raped two minors, an adult female, and sexually groomed the two minor girls. The three victims are known to the applicant,” Swart testified.

Swart began investigating the person September final yr.

“A mother of one of the victims approached me, complaining that the accused was sending pornographic material to her daughter’s phone. He also sent his naked images to the minor’s phone.

“The mom then took her daughter’s telephone pretending to be the minor. She communicated with the accused who continued sending extra pornographic materials together with his bare photographs pondering he was chatting to the minor,” said Swart.

Swart then obtained a statement from the mother and took the phone to download the images.

Second victim

“I later established that the accused allegedly abused one other minor youngster. The second and the primary minors attended the identical college in Vanderbijlpark. The second sufferer alleged that she was raped by the accused at his plot.

“Her phone was also seized and taken for downloading. In December last year, I got a call from a colleague working at the Barrage police station saying there was another victim who was allegedly raped by the accused.” Swart stated there’s a fraud case being investigated towards the person.

“The accused has arranged people to intimidate complainants and witnesses in this matter. We have a solid case against him. He threatened to sell one of the minors to a human trafficking ring.

“He informed her that he would promote to a prostitution syndicate the place she will not [sic] be seen once more.”

Swart said the accused would continue intimidating witnesses and victims should he be granted bail.

“He will abuse extra victims ought to he be launched. The solely strategy to cease him from abusing extra victims is to maintain him in custody. No one has been arrested for intimidating witnesses.” “I’ve obtained statements from witnesses complaining that individuals near the applicant are intimidating them. Two of the minors’ male mates work for the accused. The grownup complainant resides at one of many accused’s properties.”

Swart said the adult victim doesn’t have an alternative place to stay.

He had advised her to seek a place to stay far away from the accused.

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded with the court to grant him bail and said he could afford R5 000. He stated that he employs 15 people and said he had cooperated with the police by handing himself over and will abide by his bail conditions.

The man is facing two counts of rape, one of statutory rape, and sexual grooming of minor children.

Magistrate Mila Kgobane reserved bail judgment until 28 February.

