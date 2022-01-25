Cop who found Cleo, solved Claremont and caught bikie sniper claims Australia Day honour

A West Australian police officer who led the invention of lacking four-year-old Cleo Smith, spearheaded a serial killer’s undoing 23 years on and honed a sniper homicide investigation has turn into a nationwide hero flagged in Australia Day honours.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde steered the 140-officer Taskforce Rodia to swoop on the house of Cleo’s abductor within the early hours of November 3 final yr.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde. Credit:Cameron Myles

On Monday, 36-year-old Terence Darrell Kelly admitted in court to kidnapping Cleo from a Carnarvon campsite greater than 900 kilometres north of Perth and sparking a nationwide hunt.

The information of Cleo’s rescue 18 days after she was kidnapped from her household’s tent in October despatched a sigh of reduction round Australia and made headlines internationally.