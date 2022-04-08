Globally fifth warmest March on report

Surface air temperature anomaly for March 2022 relative to the March common for the interval 1991-2020. Data supply: ERA5. Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF.



The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), applied by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on behalf of the European Commission with funding from the EU, routinely publishes month-to-month local weather bulletins reporting on the adjustments noticed in world floor air temperature, sea ice cowl and hydrological variables. All the reported findings are primarily based on computer-generated analyses utilizing billions of measurements from satellites, ships, plane and climate stations around the globe. March 2022 floor air temperature: The world common temperature for March 2022 was about 0.4ºC larger than the 1991-2020 common for March which makes it the fifth warmest on report. Europe as a complete was about 0.4ºC cooler than common in March 2022, which is the third coldest within the final 10 years, There was a distinction in temperature anomalies throughout Europe, with warmer-than-average circumstances within the north and colder-than-average circumstances within the south; these chilly circumstances prolonged into north Africa and throughout into Russia. It was anomalously heat in massive components of the Arctic and Antarctic. The Arctic noticed its fourth warmest March on report in Antarctica each day most temperature data have been damaged



Monthly Arctic-mean floor air temperature anomalies from 1979 to 2022, relative to 1991-2020. Data supply: ERA5. Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF. March 2022 Sea ice Antarctic sea ice extent for March was 26% beneath the 1991-2020 common, rating 2nd lowest within the 44-year satellite tv for pc report, with massive areas of beneath common sea ice focus within the Ross, Amundsen, and northern Weddell Seas. Arctic sea ice extent was 3% beneath the 1991-2020 common, persevering with the sample of beneath common, however not extraordinarily low extents noticed since July 2021.



Left: Average Antarctic sea ice focus for March 2022. The thick orange line denotes the climatological ice edge for March for the interval 1991-2020. Right: Antarctic sea ice focus anomalies for March 2022 relative to the March common for the interval 1991-2020. Data supply: ERA5. Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF. Maps and quoted knowledge values for temperature are from ECMWF Copernicus Climate Change Service’s ERA5 dataset. Area averages for temperature over the European area are for land solely with the next longitude/latitude bounds: 25W-40E, 34N-72N. Area averages for temperature over the Arctic area are for all surfaces north of 66N. Maps and quoted knowledge values for sea ice are drawn from a mixture of data from ERA5, in addition to from the EUMETSAT OSI SAF Sea Ice Index v2.1, Sea Ice Concentration CDR/ICDR v2 and fast-track knowledge supplied upon request by OSI SAF. C3S has adopted the advice of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) to make use of the latest 30-year interval for calculating climatological averages and adjusted to the reference interval of 1991-2020 for its C3S Climate Bulletins protecting January 2021 onward. Figures and graphics for each the brand new and former interval (1981-2010) are supplied for transparency. More details about local weather variables in March and local weather updates of earlier months in addition to high-resolution graphics and the video will be downloaded right here:https://climate.copernicus.eu/monthly-climate-bulletins More details about the C3S knowledge set and the way it’s compiled will be discovered right here: https://climate.copernicus.eu/climate-bulletin-about-data-and-analysis More info on the change of the reference interval, will be discovered right here:https://climate.copernicus.eu/new-decade-reference-period-change-climate-data Answers to regularly requested questions concerning temperature monitoring will be discovered right here: https://climate.copernicus.eu/temperature-qas

