Coping With COVID Loss: Camp Good Mourning! On Long Island Offers Children Chance To Get Needed Support

CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic has taken a toll on kids, particularly those that have skilled grief.

A recent report revealed an estimated 167,000 kids within the U.S. misplaced a caretaker as a result of COVID-19. But as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis discovered, there’s a spot on Long Island these kids can go to get assist.

She just lately sat down with a household to study extra concerning the impression.

“Ever since my grandpa passed away it’s been kind of tough on all of us,” stated camper Kennedy Young of North Bellmore.

It was a day perpetually burned in Young’s thoughts.

“It was 2020, Nov. 30,” she stated.

And it was COVID that ripped away her grandfather, Gilberto Atkinson, leaving the 10-year-old with recollections.

“He was a very great grandpa,” Young stated.

She stated he crammed the North Bellmore dwelling they shared together with his love of his religion and household.

“Being a single mom, my dad wasn’t just a dad. My dad was a co-parent. So when we lost him and his presence in this house, it was a lot and Kennedy is the youngest,” stated Gillian Atkinson-Young, Kennedy’s mom. “I knew she was struggling, but because of my pain, my suffering, I really wasn’t able to pour into her and her struggles.”

Young’s faculty steered Camp Good Mourning!, which supplies free bereavement camp applications to Long Island kids dealing with the lack of a beloved one.

“It’s really to give those kids an experience who have lost a parent or a sibling an opportunity to meet other kids who are going through the same thing,” government director Paul Rubin stated.

DeAngelis met government director Rubin at Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck in Center Moriches, the place the in a single day, weekend applications are held. He defined that by way of grief teams and completely different shops — speaking, music, journaling, animal remedy — youngsters study methods to discover their emotions and cope, collectively.

“Once they know that there are other children like them, then all of the sudden the lightbulb goes off,” Rubin stated.

The nonprofit launched in 2020 with digital applications — because of the pandemic — which additionally amplified the necessity.

“The last two years for myself as a grown woman has been challenging. I can’t even imagine what it has been like for our kids,” Atkinson-Young stated.

But the household says Camp Good Mourning! made all of the distinction, and that assured grandpa would agree.

“I think he would be very proud of her for having the courage to talk about how she’s feeling. But I think he would be so grateful to have some place that could help her manage after him not being here,” Atkinson-Young stated.

“He’s still here in our hearts,” Kennedy Young added.

Camp Good Mourning! is holding its subsequent session in June for about 50 youngsters who will get to spend a weekend collectively figuring out they’re not alone.

Rubin stated the camp is held within the spring and fall as a result of grieving just isn’t restricted to the summer season months, nevertheless it depends on donations and fundraisers. The subsequent occasion is that this weekend.

For extra info on the camp, please click here.

To donate, please click here.

Also, there’s a charity occasion this weekend: Camp Good Mourning’s 2nd annual Team Chicken Wing Eating Challenge. It shall be held on Sunday at Levittown Hall, doorways open at midday. For extra info, please click here.