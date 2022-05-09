Cops called at Punjabi wedding in California. Watch what they did next

Punjabi weddings are all about dancing and letting your hair down. If you have got ever attended a Punjabi marriage ceremony, then you should have seen numerous traditions being adopted reminiscent of ‘jaago’ that go on until late within the night time. No matter the place they’re being held on this planet, the dancing and fervour at Indian weddings is unmatched. Like this video posted on Instagram that exhibits the police being referred to as in at a marriage in California after there have been complaints of loud music being performed until late within the night time. However, what they did subsequent will depart you actually stunned in a pleasing manner.

The video was posted on Instagram by the web page Kanda Productions, a marriage images firm based mostly in California. The video was posted on April 15 and it’s got greater than 6.18 lakh views thus far. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s workplace was referred to as by the neighbours to complain in regards to the loud music throughout a marriage. But as an alternative of stopping the festivities, the 2 police personnel shook a leg with the company. The video exhibits the cops dancing cheerfully with the opposite company to a Punjabi tune.

“When the cops get called, but it’s a Punjabi Wedding (wait for the flashlight),” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

“Best Mama,” commented Manpreet Toor, an artist, who was a part of the marriage celebrations. “They were super chill thank you,” commented an Instagram person tagging the SJ County Sheriff’s Department web page. “It’s so good to see that our officers can bring smiles to our community at the same time while on duty,” posted one other person.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter on April 15 and commented that they had been thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the company.

“Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests! It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down,” they wrote on Twitter.

