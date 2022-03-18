Cops confiscate drugs worth R120 000 in Southern Cape, woman arrested | News24

The Rural Flying Squad arrested a 27-year-old lady on the N9 between George and Oudtshoorn within the Western Cape after medication price R120 000 have been present in her possession.

The Rural Flying Squad arrested a 27-year-old lady on the N9 between George and Oudtshoorn within the Western Cape after medication price R120 000 have been discovered hidden in immediate porridge containers.

The authorities have been conducting a car checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon once they stopped a minibus taxi.

As they searched the car, a police officer discovered the Jungle Oats containers had been tampered with.

“When they opened the boxes, 304 Mandrax tablets, 300g of tik and an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be proceeds of the illicit drug trade, were discovered,” stated police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.

He added the girl was arrested on a cost of dealing in medication and was anticipated to seem within the George Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Western Cape police administration lauded the Rural Flying Squad members for his or her actions.

“Their strategic deployment since the reintroduction of the team is yielding excellent results, especially along highways in the region,” stated Spies.

