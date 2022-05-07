Cops Face Arrest For Murder In Chennai Custodial Death Case

Police have stated Vignesh was rushed to hospital after he had seizures in custody

Chennai:

Several Tamil Nadu police personnel are set to be arrested for homicide in reference to the custodial loss of life of a 25-year-old man in Chennai.

The case, earlier registered underneath sections of suspicious loss of life, was modified to a homicide case after the post-mortem examination found 13 injuries on the physique of Vignesh.

The 25-year-old died a day after he was arrested final month for allegedly carrying hashish and attempting to assault a policeman.

A sub-inspector, a constable and a Home Guard have been suspended in reference to the case. Several policemen have been summoned for questioning yesterday.

“We will also invoke the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Today, we will share information on how many (policemen) would be arrested,” a senior officer instructed NDTV.

On Friday, responding to a calling consideration movement by Leader of Opposition Edappadi Okay Palaniswamy on the state’s regulation and order state of affairs, Chief Minister M Okay Stalin instructed the Assembly, “As the Leader of Opposition said, the post-mortem indicates thirteen injuries. On the basis of this, I would like to inform this House that the case has been changed into a murder case. A murder case has been filed against the police. The CB-CID has been instructed to continue its investigation.”

The Opposition, nonetheless, staged a walkout, insisting on a CBI investigation. “How can our police investigate themselves when the Chief Minister himself has said it’s a case of murder? Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth. The Chief Minister has made contradictory statements,” Mr Palaniswamy stated.

According to the autopsy report, Vignesh suffered accidents on his head, above the attention and cheek, amongst others. The reason for loss of life, nonetheless, is but to be confirmed as reviews of another assessments haven’t are available in but.

According to police, Vignesh had seizures in custody and was rushed to hospital however couldn’t be saved.

An unverified video that emerged just a few days in the past reveals the 25-year-old stumbling and falling face down as police chase him. A policeman is seen beating him as soon as with what seems to be a baton. Police declare the person threw a knife at them whereas attempting to flee.

Rights activists and an eyewitness have alleged that Vignesh was tortured. “He was beaten up from 11 pm to around 3 30 am,” alleged Henri Tiphagne, govt directpr of People’s Watch, a human rights group that has taken up this matter.