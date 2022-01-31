Australia

Cops’ grim discovery in Sydney unit

A lady’s physique has been discovered at a unit in Sydney’s west after police had been referred to as to the house following experiences of a home dispute.

Emergency providers rushed to the unit on Pennant Hills Road in North Parramatta round 4.30pm Sunday.

Police had been responding to experiences of a home incident.

Officers discovered the physique of a lady contained in the unit.

A criminal offense scene has been established with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the dying.

Crews from the Fire & Rescue NSW HAZMAT workforce are additionally helping.

The attacker is believed to be on the run as police haven’t but made any arrests.



