Cops’ grim discovery in Sydney unit

A girl’s physique has been discovered at a unit in Sydney’s west after police had been referred to as to the house following stories of a home dispute.

Emergency providers rushed to the unit on Pennant Hills Road in North Parramatta round 4.30pm Sunday.

Police had been responding to stories of a home incident.

Officers discovered the physique of a lady contained in the unit.

A criminal offense scene has been established with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the demise.

Crews from the Fire & Rescue NSW HAZMAT crew are additionally helping.

The attacker is believed to be on the run as police haven’t but made any arrests.