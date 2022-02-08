Cops investigating key detail in pics

While politicians fawned over a former AFL legend and posted pics to social media, one huge aspect was lacking. Now cops are concerned.

Victoria Police say they’re “assessing” photos of numerous Victorian Liberal MPs inside parliament with out masks throughout an motivational look with a former AFL coach.

The photos had been shared freely on Facebook by a number of politicians displaying some notable names together with Opposition Leader Matthew Guy alongside former Essendon AFL coach Kevin Sheedy and not using a masks.

Under the present guidelines in Victoria, masks have to be worn in all indoor settings for these aged eight and above.

Mr Sheedy had given a motivational speech to the Nationals and Liberals joint occasion room assembly for 2022 on Tuesday morning, the identical day federal and state parliament returned for the primary week of the yr.

Guy stated Mr Sheedy had spoken about among the methods ahead “working as a team” because it prepares to win again losses from the November election.

“At the start of each Parliamentary sitting week, the Liberal Party meets – in what we call a Party Room meeting,” MP for Brighton James Newbury stated.

“This morning, Australian rules football legend Kevin Sheedy, joined our Party Room to talk about shaking things up and the future of Victoria.”

He described Mr Sheedy as “the future of our state”.

Mr Sheedy performed and coached AFL between 1967-2013 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

Shadow Treasurer David Davis can also be amongst these pictured alongside Assistant Shadow Minister for Public Land Use Melinda Bath.

According to Wendy Lovell, Liberal MP for the Northern Victoria area, Mr Sheedy is “an innovative thinker who changed the face of the AFL by challenging the clubs to embrace change, modernise and be more inclusive.”

“I think it’s important that when you receive an Order of Australia that you cover all spectrums of the landscape of our country,” he informed 7 News earlier than the occasion.

Authorities informed information.com.au: “Victoria Police is currently assessing images circulating on social media of MP’s without a mask on in parliament on 8 February.

“As the incident is being reviewed by investigators, we will not be providing further comment at this stage.”

Mr Sheedy stated he was not paid for the speech.

In October final yr, Victoria Police issued two infringement notices to Premier Daniel Andrews and fined him a complete of $400 for failing to put on a masks on two events.

The two incidents occurred exterior Parliament House.

At the time Mr Guy slammed Mr Andrews, calling for authorities to make Mr Andrews face “the full force of the law” if he didn’t have a sound motive.