Cops launch manhunt after gunmen kill Mpumalanga businessman and his family | News24

Police are trying to find gunmen who worn out a Mpumalanga household.

Johnson Fakude, his spouse, Gift Matsane, and their two daughters, Princess and Priscilla Fakude, had been shot lifeless at their residence on Tuesday evening.

Neighbours reported seeing two males leaping over a wall after gunshots had been heard on the home.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after gunmen worn out a household of 4.

Johnson Fakude, 58, his spouse, Gift Matsane, 50, and their daughters, Princess Fakude, 11, and Priscilla Fakude, 8, had been discovered lifeless at their residence in Rebone, Casteel, close to Bushbuckridge.

Johnson is the proprietor of Faduku Cash Loan in Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala mentioned the household was killed on Tuesday evening. He mentioned neighbours heard gunshots coming from the house at round 19:30.

Afterwards, two males had been seen leaping over a wall and disappearing into the darkness within the route of the R40 street, mentioned Mohlala.

Mohlala added:

Subsequently, police and medical personnel had been notified in regards to the incident. Upon their arrival, they discovered {that a} man, aged 58, his spouse, aged 50, and their two daughters, aged 11 and eight had been shot … lifeless … The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, and the victims had been recognized by their household. Police opened [four cases] of homicide, therefore the manhunt for suspects.

“The report indicates that the body of the husband was found outside, meanwhile, the bodies of the wife and children were found in the sitting room with school books, which suggests that the mother was probably assisting them with their homework,” mentioned Mohlala.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the “brutal” homicide of the household and ordered the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

Manamela mentioned:

We wish to ship our condolences to the household of the murdered victims. What has occurred is so unhappy and might by no means be wished on anybody. Those suspects should be hunted down and delivered to e-book instantly. We know our neighborhood is not going to disappoint us [by assisting] with info that we want at this cut-off date.

Bushbuckridge police have urged anybody with details about the incident or the whereabouts of the perpetrators to contact Detective Colonel Dumisani Mbokane on 082 556 5630 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Mohlala mentioned members of the general public may share info through the My SAPS app. All info will probably be handled as confidential, and callers might decide to stay nameless, Mohlala added.

