Cops on the hunt for gunmen who killed 2 women, 4 men in Khayelitsha | News24

Police on the house the place 4 folks had been murdered on 14 March 2022 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Six folks had been gunned down on the Enkanini casual settlement in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Crime scene consultants have been combing the scene looking for clues.

National Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised extra boots on the bottom to revive calm and enhance security.

The Western Cape authorities has welcomed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s dedication to extend SAPS help in violence-torn Khayelitsha, after one more six folks had been shot useless within the Enkanini casual settlement on Sunday.

Western Cape organised crime detectives are on the hunt for the gunmen who killed two ladies and 4 males in Lindela Road.

According to the police, three gunmen opened fireplace on the victims.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa mentioned:

After being alerted to the taking pictures incident, police arrived and located the our bodies of 5 victims strewn throughout two scenes. A sixth individual died on arrival at a medical facility.

This is the second mass taking pictures within the space within the house of every week. Five folks had been equally killed final week by unknown gunmen within the neighbouring Monwabisi Park casual settlement in Endlovini.

The first taking pictures within the space prompted a road imbizo by Cele, who assured residents that extra assets and extra boots on the bottom can be pumped into the world.

Potelwa added that the motive for the mass taking pictures was nonetheless unknown.

She mentioned:

Organised crime detectives are nonetheless attempting to piece collectively info as a part of their investigation into the murders.

Condemning the murders, appearing neighborhood security MEC Anroux Marais mentioned a rise in police help was urgently wanted to carry calm, enhance security, and to make sure the killers had been dropped at guide.

“As we today commemorate Human Rights Day, I am absolutely devastated by these killings and particularly the violation of the most basic human right to life. While I condemn these murders in the strongest terms, I call on anyone with information regarding these shootings, which could assist SAPS in their investigation, to immediately come forward,” she mentioned.

“We call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to ensure that those who are guilty face the full might of the law.”

Marais mentioned the Western Cape authorities aimed to halve the homicide price within the province by 2029 via its Provincial Safety Plan.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.