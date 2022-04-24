Cops pelted with bottles at ‘out-of-control’ 1,000-person party, Oregon police say

Police needed to shut down an ”uncontrolled” occasion involving as much as 1,000 individuals Saturday, April 23, in Eugene, Oregon authorities reported.

Some party-goers pelted officers with glass bottles and canned items, Eugene police mentioned in a information launch.

“Something like this is a complete embarrassment for the people who engaged in that party,” Police Chief Chris Skinner mentioned in a press release.

Officers had been known as to sixteenth Avenue at 11 a.m. about a big occasion that started round 10 a.m., police mentioned.

They discovered individuals “blocking the entire roadway, spreading into the travel lanes and spreading onto neighboring properties” round a three-story condo constructing, police mentioned.

Party-goers included underage drinkers, college-age college students and a few mother and father, police mentioned.

“We all understand the excitement Spring brings but these irresponsible individuals, including parents and their college-aged children, should be ashamed,” Skinner mentioned within the launch.

It took police till 1 p.m. to complete breaking up the party, police instructed KATU. No arrests had been made. The occasion delayed police responses to different calls, Skinner mentioned.

