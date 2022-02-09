Cops pounce on driver after wild ocean stunt

Police have arrested and charged a person after a wild video surfaced of his automotive trying a harmful lagoon crossing, with swimmers metres away.

Queensland Police have pounced on a person after he was filmed trying a harmful lagoon crossing on Bribie Island, with swimmers simply metres close by.

The 28-year-old man from Canungra was arrested this morning and charged with harmful operation of a motorcar and can seem in Caboolture Magistrates Court on April 7.

Police posted the wild video to social media yesterday after horrified onlookers filmed the second the Canungra man tried the crossing at Bribie Island’s Ocean Beach, simply off the coast of Brisbane.

The alleged offence occurred on February 5 and pictures confirmed the second the person sat on one facet of Ocean Beach staring down the fast-rushing water.

Just after 10.30am, the person is accused of accelerating his Nissan Patrol into the deep water, trying to move by means of and allegedly narrowly lacking a bunch of swimmers, who had been pressured to maneuver out of his path.

Due to the depth of the water, the car was unable to cross and have become submerged.

“Members of the public are reminded of the changing nature of the conditions on the northern end of Bribie Island,” Queensland Police warned.

“Due to recent weather conditions there has seen a cutting off of the Northern tip of the island beyond the Lions Park at certain tides and times.”

The slicing commonly modifications with the tide and climate circumstances and might shortly turn into impassable.

Police suggested drivers to wade out throughout the crossing to verify its depth earlier than making an attempt to drive from the northern to the southern tip of the inlet.

Police additionally warned drivers to verify “there are no pedestrians or swimmers in the line of travel to traverse this crossing”.

Bribie Island was doubtlessly completely modified in December when ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth created huge swells that triggered the island’s northern tip to separate into two.