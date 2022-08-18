Cops ‘refused’ to chase down armed men who snatched 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, family claims | News24

It’s been greater than 24 hours because the abduction of six-year outdated Shanawaaz Asghar.

The distraught household say police refused to chase down the six armed males linked to the kidnapping.

On Thursday, a high-level police assembly befell in Kensington.

The distraught household of a six-year-old Grade R pupil from Kensington, Cape Town, who was kidnapped on Wednesday morning, declare the police did not chase down the perpetrators shortly after the kid was taken.

Six armed males snatched Shanawaaz Asghar on the nook of 4th Avenue and Ninth Street and compelled him right into a silver VW Polo.

Now, a household spokesperson, Dawood Esack, mentioned the boy’s father begged police for help, however was apparently turned away.

He mentioned:

It was very disappointing as a result of when the suspects took the kid, the daddy chased after them after which managed to get a police van. He knowledgeable them in regards to the kidnapping and so they mentioned the daddy should present them the place the kid was taken [from]… and so they did not chase the suspects.

In response, police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut mentioned the administration of Kensington police had not acquired an official criticism on this regard and have been, subsequently, not ready to touch upon the claims.

“Further be advised that any individual who is of the opinion that SAPS acted wrongfully regarding the kidnapping in Kensington is encouraged to lodge an official complaint with police management, so the matter can be investigated,” he mentioned.

Esack mentioned the boy’s dad and mom have been distraught.

“I am aware of unconfirmed ransom claims doing the rounds on social media; nothing [is] verified at this stage.”

Esack mentioned that, as soon as the kid was discovered, they’d contemplate complaining in regards to the police’s conduct.

On Thursday, a high-level police assembly befell in Kensington in regards to the abduction.

The chairperson of the Kensington Community Policing Forum, Cheslyn Steenberg, instructed Radio 786 the household was traumatised.

“Police updated us last night, and we are looking into the family’s business interests to look into possible extortion because our community has become vulnerable to this,” he mentioned.

Steenberg instructed the radio station that an individual of curiosity was recognized, which has but to be confirmed by police.

Meanwhile, the seek for Shanawaaz has intensified.

Social media platforms have shared photographs of the lacking boy, whereas Instagram issued an amber alert to its customers within the neighborhood.