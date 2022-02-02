Cops release ‘drunk’ Porsche driver who allegedly caused Famous Brands exec’s death | Fin24

The Porsche after colliding with two cyclists.

The driver of the automobile that allegedly hit and killed Famous Brands govt André Piehl, 52, whereas he was biking has been launched as police proceed to analyze.

The operations govt for the corporate’s main manufacturers died on the scene whereas coaching close to Lanseria on Saturday morning. Piehl, a bike owner and SA champion triathlete, was using together with his buddy Je’an Francois du Preez, who was airlifted to hospital in crucial situation following the incident.

The Porsche driver who allegedly hit the cyclists was initially arrested after which launched on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane mentioned the motorist was launched and never charged on account of ongoing investigations.

“The NPA is working closely with the police to help them guide investigations … he [the driver is] a free person because no charges are preferred against him,” mentioned Mjonondwane.

André Piehl and his spouse, Sharon. Jean du Preez and André Piehl. Supplied Triathlon SBR Magazine

The driver’s launch was met with disappointment from legislation agency Harrington Johnson Wands (HJW) Attorneys, which is representing the Piehl and Du Preez households.

In an announcement printed on its Twitter web page, HJW mentioned it was “devastated” that the suspect had been launched regardless of being discovered on the scene the place, it mentioned, a number of eyewitnesses noticed the tragic accident, and accused the driving force of being drunk.

It vowed to make use of all its sources to pursue justice for Piehl and Du Preez.

“We understand that the prosecutors at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court declined to place the matter on the roll due to insufficient evidence in the police docket,” mentioned HJW.

JSE-listed Famous Brands owns restaurant manufacturers like Wimpy, Steers, Mythos and Turn ‘n Tender.

Piehl was on the group for 15 years, the place he additionally held the advertising govt position.

Famous Brands described Piehl as a revered buddy and colleague, in its assertion confirming his loss of life.

“His passion and zest for life was immense and our heartfelt condolences go to his family. Outside of work, André was an accomplished cyclist and triathlete, and was well known and respected in these communities,” mentioned Famous Brands.