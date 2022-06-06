Cops say the babysitter — the family lawyer — recorded himself raping a Florida girl

A Gainesville lawyer dealing with a complete of twenty-two felony counts associated to what he allegedly did to an 8-year-old woman whereas taking good care of her is an lawyer no extra.

Michael Meadors, 69, was on the latest monthly attorney discipline report put out by the Florida Bar final week. He utilized for disciplinary revocation with out depart for readmission and obtained it on April 28.

Disciplinary revocation is basically disbarment. Usually, attorneys who apply for it achieve this with depart to reapply to the Florida Bar in 5 years. Disciplinary revocation makes any Florida Bar self-discipline instances go away. Any civil fits or legal fees associated to these instances aren’t affected.

Which is why Meadors stays in St. Johns County Jail, the place he’s been since his arrest final July. He obtained no bond on one rely of sexual battery on an individual below the age of 12 and $345,000 bond on 9 counts of selling the sexual efficiency by a toddler and 12 counts of possession of a sexual efficiency by a toddler. Meadors has pleaded not responsible.

According to an arrest report, on July 25, an 8-year-old woman was spending the night time “under the care of [Meadors] for the evening.” The report described Meadors as “a family friend as well as the family lawyer.”

The report says Meadors recorded himself strolling into the bed room the place the kid slept and molesting her.

The subsequent day, throughout a name with investigators listening, the report says Meadors admitted to molesting the woman with “I don’t know what’s the matter with me. I’m so sorry.” The report quotes Meadors saying he was “just touching her, that’s all” and “I’m guilty, I did not do it every night” however he additionally that the woman informed him to cease “and he would do it anyways.”

If you already know something about this case, you may contact St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304.