Cops seek assistance in identifying body of man found in sewerage plant tank in Free State | News24

Free State police has referred to as on the neighborhood to assist determine a person whose physique was present in one of many tanks on the Thabong sewerage plant in Welkom, to come back ahead.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng mentioned the physique of the person was discovered on September 2021.

Thakeng mentioned the person was believed to be between 20 and 30-years-old.

He was sporting a black jacket, pair of black trousers, black half boots and had a gray Puma shoulder bag on his again.

Thakeng mentioned nobody had come ahead but to determine the physique.

Should anybody have data to hint kin or would possibly know the deceased, Detective Warrant Officer AC de Lange of Welkom Detective Services could be contacted on 082 821 9227 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

