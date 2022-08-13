Cops stop zama zamas from attempting to set up in Braam Fischerville | News24

JMPD, along with two personal safety corporations, demolished and eliminated about 44 unoccupied shacks in Braam Fisherville Phase 2.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers stopped suspected unlawful miners from trying to ascertain a brand new settlement in Braam Fischerville on Friday.

“Information was received from the community that illegal miners, who were forcefully evicted from the Westrand, Kagiso, and Randfontein, were allegedly attempting to establish a new settlement in the area,” stated JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

READ | The police cannot deal with zama zamas on its own, Cele tells Parliament

Fihla stated that, along with two personal safety corporations, the officers demolished and eliminated about 44 unoccupied shacks in Braam Fischerville Phase 2.

“The community welcomed the operation and the removal of the illegal structures.

“We encourage members of the general public who witness or have any info relating to unlawful land invasions to name the Anti-Land Invasion Hotline on 080 012 0555.”