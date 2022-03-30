Cops want to speak to men after stabbing

A 20-year-old man has been charged whereas police want to communicate to 6 different males who have been on the scene of brawl at a preferred Sydney venue within the early hours of the morning.

Police rushed to Blackbird Cafe at Cockle Bay Wharf about 1.30am on Monday after a big crowd assembled outdoors the restaurant.

As police have been breaking up the group, they have been informed a combat broke out between a big group of males contained in the venue.

Camera Icon Blackbird Cafe at Cockle Bay was the scene of an alleged stabbing. Supplied Credit: Supplied

Officers used pepper spray to interrupt up the combat earlier than discovering a 21-year-old man with stab wounds.

He obtained first support earlier than being rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital, the place he stays in a secure situation.

A 20-year-old man from Peakhurst was arrested and charged with affray and assault occasioning precise bodily hurt within the firm of others.

He appeared in Central Local Court on Monday and was granted strict conditional bail.

The man will reappear in Downing Centre Local Court on April 11.

Camera Icon A person police imagine can assist with their investigation. Credit: Supplied

Camera Icon Police say this man can assist with their inquiries. Credit: Supplied

Detectives have launched CCTV photographs of six males they imagine can assist with their investigation.

The males are described as being of African look.

The first man is of medium construct with quick, bleached hair and was carrying an open black button-up shirt, gray pants, purple and black sneakers.

The second man is of medium construct with quick black hair. At the time, he was carrying a black polo shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

The third man is of medium construct with quick black hair. He was carrying a white Ellesse sweater and light-coloured tracksuit pants.

Camera Icon Police want to communicate with six males. Credit: Supplied

Camera Icon A person police imagine can assist with their investigation. Credit: Supplied

Camera Icon Police say this man can assist with their inquiries. Credit: Supplied

Camera Icon A person police imagine can assist with their investigation. Credit: Supplied

The fourth man is of medium construct with quick black hair and was carrying a white T-shirt with black pants on the time.

The fifth man is of medium construct with quick black hair. At the time, he was carrying a white and blue striped prime with darkish colored pants.

The sixth man is of medium construct. He was carrying a black, long-sleeved button-up shirt with grey-coloured pants and black boots.

Anyone with data on the id of the boys is inspired to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.