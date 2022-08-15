Corgi dog ‘shares’ what it is like to have Golden Retriever sibling. Watch

Most of us love and shield our sibling(s) however by no means fail to bother them every time we get an opportunity. Turns out, that this bittersweet bond will not be restricted to people however extends to canine as properly. And this explicit video posted on-line exhibits simply the identical.

A web page devoted to Maui, a Golden Retriever canine, shared the humorous video on Instagram. The web page paperwork the lifetime of Maui and his sister Rubi – Pembroke Welsh Corgi. The web page has greater than 3.7 lakh followers on the meta-owned platform.

“0/10 would not recommend a golden retriever sibling (just kidding),” learn the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with a textual content insert: “What’s it like to have a Golden Retriever as your brother (Ruby’s POV).” It then exhibits the struggles a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Ruby faces, together with getting peed on when her Golden Retriever siblingMaui cannot discover a tree. The video is hilarious and should depart you grinning from ear to ear.

Watch the video under:

The video, since being shared three hours in the past, has obtained greater than 97,000 views and over 11,800 likes. The video share has additionally obtained many feedback.

“Both of you are definitely the cutest,” learn a remark from an Insta web page devoted to a Black Morkie canine named Panther. “I always thought Ruby was the one running the show and now I see it’s really Maui the best is when you hear their mama say ‘oh no no no’ when maui tries to drown Ruby to get the ball,” learn one other from an Instagram web page named Daisy, The good lab. A 3rd Intsa web page by Maple Miles Bassets posted “I love their dynamic” with laughing emoticons.

“I feel so bad for Ruby, but I can’t help but laugh as I watch her swim directly up out of the water,” commented a person. “The pee and the pool incident. Understanding little Corgi,” wrote one other with laughing emoticons. “Ruby : I call this abuse. Get me another hooman family!” joked a 3rd. “Awww I feel sooooo bad for Ruby… though I have a golden I know they can be mean when they want. This definitely should be a sitcom,” shared a fourth.