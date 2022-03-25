Corica seeking quick Sydney FC rebound

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has welcomed a brief turnaround into two residence derbies after his membership’s flat efficiency within the 2-0 A-League Men loss at Newcastle.

Teenager Archie Goodwin struck twice late within the first half at McDonald Jones Stadium to finish the Sky Blues’ run of three successive wins and clear sheets throughout ALM and Asian Champions League video games.

Sydney had goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne and fullback Rhyan Grant on Socceroos responsibility, Mustafa Amini suspended and Max Burgess sick.

Corica identified Newcastle additionally had quite a few gamers lacking as a consequence of a COVID outbreak at that membership.

“There’s no excuses there, they competed better than us in the first half and they were hungrier in the first half,” Corica stated.

The Sky Blues dropped a spot to sixth beneath Melbourne Victory on aim distinction, with Newcastle three factors again in seventh, however with two video games in hand.

Sydney must again up rapidly on Wednesday towards Macarthur and three days later host Western Sydney Wanderers.

“A short turnaround is probably a good thing this week,” Corica stated.

“Both games are very important for us with the derbies, but we want to get out there as quick as possible after that performance tonight.”

Goodwin hadn’t performed a recreation for Newcastle this season and Corica stated he hadn’t anticipated him to begin Friday’s match.

“We knew they had a few problems up front with COVID and stuff like that but we weren’t sure who was going to play,” Corica stated.

“They changed their system completely, so obviously we had to adjust and we didn’t do it very well, especially in the first half.”

One potential fear for Sydney may very well be the health of key playmaker Milos Ninkovic, who was substituted simply 5 minutes into the second half on Friday.

“I’m not sure whether he’s done something to his hammy or it’s just tightened up on him, that’s the reason why he came off,” Corica stated.

“He felt something in the first half, he thought he was okay to go back out, but it just got worse in the second half so we thought we’d take him off straight away.”

Corica gave 17-year-old midfielder Adrian Segecic a while off the bench and stated the teen did fairly nicely in simply his third senior look as an alternative.

“He’s a quality young player and the more minutes he gets, the better he is going to be,” Corica stated.