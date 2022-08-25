Cornes: Eagles must pull their heads out of the sand

All soccer golf equipment needs to be measured by the win-loss column, not financial institution balances or company energy.

There isn’t any premiership desk on the planet that awards competitors factors or share based mostly on how a lot cash is on the steadiness sheet and what number of huge company logos are on the membership jumper.

West Coast was as soon as highly effective on the soccer subject, profitable video games, amassing flags and proving the worth of a nationwide soccer competitors for our nationwide sport.

Today, West Coast is the shadow of a once-feared empire — on and off the sphere.

It nonetheless has cash within the financial institution — fairly an achievement in the course of the COVID pandemic. It has huge company energy in Perth. And there’s a strong membership base however how lengthy will this final if the Eagles proceed with the established order on the soccer subject?

West Coast should get their collective head out of the sand. Long-serving chief govt Trevor Nisbett would possibly even should get out of the chair to permit for a brand new regime to ascertain a brand new set of values on the Eagles — values based mostly on the outdated themes of profitable video games, amassing premierships and proving the Eagles are, as their membership tune says, “kings of the big game”.

Since the 2018 AFL premiership, West Coast has gained — year-by-year — 15, 12, 10 and two video games a season. If this company monolith was on the inventory change, the brokers could be bailing.

Camera Icon West Coast endured a two-win season, their worst ever file. Credit: Daniel Carson / AFL Photos

By any measure, this yr’s staff is the worst-performed within the membership’s historical past.

West Coast completed seventeenth of 18 with two wins and a sickly share of 59.8. It misplaced 10 video games by 50 factors or extra.

The poor performances, lack of self-discipline and the falling requirements weren’t simply on the sphere.

During the previous two seasons, the Eagles have performed a uninteresting model of soccer. They rating simply 64 factors per sport on common. The staff strikes the ball slowly and with out dare.

The usually passionate Eagle fan base will not be impressed. The followers have voted with their toes.

Home attendances have dropped to a mean 36,736 — the bottom (outdoors the COVID lockdowns) since 2015 when West Coast performed to a smaller capability at Subiaco Oval.

After the spherical seven defeat to Richmond at residence, seven gamers breached COVID protocols by attending Hip-E Club.

Nisbett labelled the gamers’ actions “a real slap in the face for our processes and guidelines”.

It could be troublesome for any participant and coach Adam Simpson to be seen in public this low season.

They carry — as they need to — the embarrassment this yr’s performances have created. But they may in all probability be adored because the rock stars that Eagles gamers usually change into in Perth. This doesn’t assist.

Nisbett will not be hiding. This week, he fronted the Channel Seven cameras for a sit-down interview with Ryan Daniels.

Despite the membership’s dire season and fallen picture, Nisbett is promoting a shiny prospectus. He assured Simpson’s future and recommitted to the membership’s ageing veterans.

Camera Icon Trevor Nisbett has confirmed Adam Simpson will see out his contract on the membership. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

“We’re certainly not going to discard people who have still got a fair bit of football left in them,” he stated.

It is difficult to maneuver on at West Coast as Nisbett proves himself regardless of latest observations from many high-quality judges that West Coast wants new, contemporary management.

In the changerooms, the membership seems frightened — or is just too pig-headed — to make the laborious name on its veterans Luke Shuey, Shannon Hurn, Nic Naitanui and Jack Redden.

They are refusing to aggressively rebuild the checklist, because it ought to have carried out 12 months in the past when it was obvious the Eagles have been about to fall off a cliff.

Nisbett repeatedly reiterated the significance of retaining the skilled gamers to assist information the younger gamers … and who’re these younger gamers which were ignored within the list-management catastrophe that’s West Coast?

The names of those younger gamers are laborious to seek out they usually actually don’t roll off the tongue.

It is worrying that West Coast is the one membership with no nominee in latest the AFL Players’ Association 40-man 22under22 squad. Across the Swan River, Fremantle had six nominees.

Camera Icon None of West Coast’s kids made the 22under22 aspect this yr, whereas Fremantle had 4 within the ultimate staff. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

Nisbett refused to reply a query in regards to the health of midfielder Elliot Yeo. He has appeared bodily out of form this season and managed simply 5 video games.

He predictably labelled me a “shock jock”, which doesn’t assist Eagles followers who should be questioning what’s gone improper with their All-Australian midfielder.

Yeo, 28, has missed 33 video games within the final three years.

Despite a number of gamers showing out of form in the course of the season, the membership denies the squad has been afforded liberties in upholding health requirements.

Faced with studies that West Coast has seven gamers amassing a giant chunk of the membership’s $13 million annual wage cap, Nisbett says the membership is in a robust place.

“We’re in a very good position in regards to our total player payments, we’re in a very good position moving forward, and if there was a free agent or there’s an opportunity to get someone in who’s an A-grade player, we’ll do that,” he informed 7NEWS.

Melbourne premiership ruckman Luke Jackson agreed to phrases with Fremantle months in the past and can formally signal with the Dockers in the course of the upcoming commerce interval; Nisbett, nevertheless, thinks the Eagles are nonetheless an opportunity of establishing a detour for this homecoming Demon.

“If he wants to come home, there are two teams in Perth, so we’d be interested if that is what his agenda is,” he stated.

Nisbett has sat within the membership’s chief govt workplace since 1999. He is snug when spinning his manner out of a difficult state of affairs.

It confirmed in his interview with Channel Seven.

It is a disgrace the Eagles are in denial.

They will begin season 2023 with the identical chief govt, coach, health requirements, and nearly all of the disappointing 2022 enjoying checklist intact.

Change is required at West Coast. And not simply within the changerooms.