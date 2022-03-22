Coronation Drive to lose a lane to bikes ahead of Drift restaurant’s removal
“This is a complex and dangerous engineering challenge, given that the 200-tonne restaurant is impaled on four river piles, and all efforts are being made to reopen the bikeway as quickly as possible.
“It will not take six weeks for work to commence.”
The marooned restaurant has been a supply of political blame-shifting between the LNP council and the state Labor authorities.
Tuesday’s announcement, and its influence on Brisbane motorists, served to extend strain on the state authorities to behave quicker.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles stated he had directed the Queensland Reconstruction Authority to make use of its powers to stabilise the construction after an impartial engineering report discovered it may collapse.
“The Queensland government is concerned by the findings within this report, and I’ve directed QRA to exercise its powers under the QRA Act to work with [Maritime Safety Queensland] to undertake emergency stabilisation and remediation works,” he stated.
Cr Murphy stated one westbound lane, between Lang Parade and Graham Street, could be closed to visitors till the restaurant was eliminated and the bikeway reopened.
“We acknowledge Coronation Drive is a very busy road and that this is going to inconvenience westbound motorists,” he stated.
“Unfortunately, this situation is going to take longer than first envisaged, and safety must be our priority.
“As Brisbane residents know only too well, this unfortunate situation should have been resolved years ago after Drift restaurant was smashed during the 2011 flood.”
The right-hand-turn lane from Coronation Drive to Lang Parade will even be eliminated to take care of two lanes for automobiles.
The pace restrict might be lowered to 40km/h and water-filled security limitations will separate motorists from cyclists.
The council will mark out the strains over the weekend, with the short-term configuration to be operational from Monday morning.