Coronation Drive to lose a lane to bikes ahead of Drift restaurant’s removal

“This is a complex and dangerous engineering challenge, given that the 200-tonne restaurant is impaled on four river piles, and all efforts are being made to reopen the bikeway as quickly as possible.

“It will not take six weeks for work to commence.”

The marooned restaurant has been a supply of political blame-shifting between the LNP council and the state Labor authorities.

Tuesday’s announcement, and its influence on Brisbane motorists, served to extend strain on the state authorities to behave quicker.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles stated he had directed the Queensland Reconstruction Authority to make use of its powers to stabilise the construction after an impartial engineering report discovered it may collapse.