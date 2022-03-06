Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Latest Developments
SATURDAY, March 5
• Boston formally ends its indoor masks mandate in most settings
FRIDAY, March 4
• Massachusetts reports 900 new COVID instances, 23 further deaths
• Gov. Baker proclaims the state is downsizing its “Stop The Spread” testing websites attributable to drop in demand
THURSDAY, March 3
• Massachusetts reports 1,067 new COVID instances, 27 further deaths
• 3,084 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 over final two weeks
• Experts say COVID transitioning to endemic
WEDNESDAY, March 2
• Massachusetts reports 907 new COVID instances, 35 further deaths
• TD Garden lifting mask requirement Saturday
• Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña says metropolis on monitor to carry indoor masks mandate Friday
• Northeastern will take away indoor masks mandate on campus Saturday
TUESDAY, March 1
• Boston to drop metropolis’s indoor masks mandate in most settings as of Saturday
• Mass. reports 1,209 new COVID instances, 62 further deaths
MONDAY, February 28
• Massachusetts reports 1,632 new COVID instances, 7-Day positivity fee drops under 2%
• Swansea college students have a good time finish of masks mandate with “Annie” parody
• Many colleges coming back from February break with no mask mandate
FRIDAY, February 25
• CDC significantly eases pandemic masks pointers
• Massachusetts reports 1,329 new COVID instances, 29 further deaths
THURSDAY, February 24
• Massachusetts reports 1,556 new COVID instances, 48 further deaths
WEDNESDAY, February 23
• Massachusetts reports 938 new COVID instances, 133 further deaths
• School masks mandates ending in New Hampshire
TUESDAY, February 22
• Mass. reports 4,118 new COVID instances over 4 days, 37 further deaths
MONDAY, February 21
• TD Garden no longer requires proof of COVID vaccination as of Monday
SATURDAY, February 19
• The TD Garden announces it is going to finish its proof of COVID vaccination requirement on Monday
• Boston Public Library holds rally for employees after disruptive protests from anti-mask protesters
FRIDAY, February 18
• Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lifts metropolis’s proof of vaccine requirement for indoor companies
• Students excited to drop masks after February trip
• Massachusetts reports 1,983 new COVID instances, 47 further deaths
• Mask mandate formally lifted in Newton, prompting blended response amongst residents
THURSDAY, February 17
• Massachusetts reports 2,326 new COVID instances, 37 further deaths
• As Worcester drops mask mandate, Boston strikes nearer to easing restrictions
• 3,921 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week
• New examine says COVID increases threat of coronary heart points as much as a 12 months after an infection
WEDNESDAY, February 16
• Massachusetts reports 1,653 new COVID instances, 46 further deaths
• State’s well being and training secretaries ship letter to high schools and universities asking them to contemplate returning ‘near normal’ circumstances
TUESDAY, February 15
• Court blocks vaccine mandate for some Boston firefighters, police
• Free COVID tests arriving: What to learn about expiration dates, chilly temps
• Mass. reports 1,459 new COVID instances, 90 further deaths over 3 days
• Provincetown lifting COVID vaccine proof and masks mandates, citing “zero active cases” amongst residents
• Massachusetts no longer recommending face masks for everybody indoors
• Boston’s proof of vaccine mandate might be dropped in “the next few days,” Wu says
MONDAY, February 14
• Mass. reports 3,863 new covid instances over 3 days, 66 further deaths
• Frustrated mother and father await guidance on masks in class
• The Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public on February 22, lawmakers introduced
FRIDAY, February 11
• Massachusetts reports 2,499 new COVID instances, 53 further deaths
• Massachusetts State Police declare of ‘prohibited practice’ over state’s COVID vaccine mandate dismissed
• Salem well being officers obtain anti-Semitic messages in response to COVID choices
• FDA postpones advisory panel assembly on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for teenagers underneath 5
• MIAA ending masks requirement for highschool sports activities on February 28
THURSDAY, February 10
• Mass. reports 2,611 new COVID instances, 7-day positivity fee drops under 4%
• 6,723 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week
• Archdiocese Of Boston to end masks requirement for Masses on February 28
• Boston will not drop masks mandate in metropolis colleges on February 28, Wu says
• Boston Teachers Union reaches deal with metropolis permitting COVID testing for unvaccinated educators
WEDNESDAY, February 9
• Mass. reports 2,794 new COVID instances, 69 further deaths
• Mask mandate for Massachusetts colleges ending February 28
TUESDAY, February 8
• Salem Board of Health votes to rescind COVID-related public well being guidelines
• Massachusetts reports 128 further COVID deaths over 3 Days, 1,792 new instances
• 42 Massachusetts schools now allowed by state to carry masks mandates
• Boston nearing thresholds to drop proof of vaccination requirement in some indoor settings, mayor says
• City councilors need hearing on why Boston continues to be in a public well being emergency
• Marlboro ends indoor masks mandate
MONDAY, February 7
• Mass. reports 6,725 new COVID instances over 3 days, 56 further deaths
• Worcester board of well being to drop metropolis’s indoor masks mandate on February 18
FRIDAY, February 4
• Mass. tops 1.5 million confirmed COVID instances, however positivity fee drops once more
THURSDAY, February 3
• Mass. reports 4,829 new COVID instances, 59 further deaths
• 11,986 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week
• Omicron COVID variant might trigger less damage to lungs than delta variant, researchers say
• Medicare opens up entry to free at-home COVID-19 assessments
WEDNESDAY, February 2
• Massachusetts reports 4,973 new COVID instances, 87 further deaths
• Some doctors, parents urge colleges to make masks non-compulsory for college kids
TUESDAY, February 1
• Massachusetts reports 127 further COVID deaths over 3 days, 2,628 new instances
• Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5
MONDAY, January 31
• Mass. reports 12,127 new COVID instances over 3 days, 83 further deaths
• Massachusetts schools ought to return to “near normal” and transition to endemic, state says
• Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will get full approval from FDA
• Schools enrolled in new program to start receiving at-home COVID assessments
FRIDAY, January 28
• Massachusetts reports 7,181 new COVID instances, 65 further deaths
THURSDAY, January 27
• Judge pauses COVID vaccine mandate for sure Boston employees
• Mass. reports 8,616 new COVID instances, 7-day positivity fee drops under 10%
• 21,686 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week
• Moderna begins testing Omicron-specific booster dose
WEDNESDAY, January 26
• Smooth crusing at COVID testing sites round Boston
• Massachusetts reports 7,918 new COVID instances, 80 further deaths
TUESDAY, January 25
• Mass. reports 7,120 new COVID instances and 148 further deaths over 3 days
• Boston mother and father maintain driving protest exterior DESE assembly over COVID protocols
MONDAY, January 24
• Man can’t get coronary heart transplant as a result of he’s not vaccinated in opposition to COVID
• Mass. reports 24,512 new COVID instances over 3 days, 78 further deaths
• Mayor Wu extends vaccination deadline, however 100 Boston firefighters protest mandate at City Hall
SUNDAY, January 23
• Boston metropolis employees given additional week to point out proof of COVID vaccination
FRIDAY, January 21
• Massachusetts reports 13,935 new COVID instances, 102 further deaths
• Salem presents $500 incentive to employees at companies the place COVID vaccines required
• Booster shots present greatest safety in opposition to Omicron variant, CDC research present
• COVID-19 vaccinations do not impair fertility in males or girls, examine finds
• Massachusetts Nurses Union desires Baker’s assist to handle “overwhelmed and burned out” employees
THURSDAY, January 20
• Mask rage incidents rising in Massachusetts
• Nearly half of all COVID hospitalizations are “incidental” instances
• Massachusetts reports 14,384 new COVID instances, 86 further deaths
• 32,909 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week
WEDNESDAY, January 19
• Massachusetts reports 14,647 new COVID instances, 199 further deaths
• COVID forecaster sees brighter future
• Customer punches Regina Pizzeria worker after being requested to put on masks
• Child care and preschools in Massachusetts to get speedy COVID assessments for teenagers, workers
• 400 million N95 masks to be given away by federal authorities beginning subsequent week
• Salem father, daughter back home after COVID places each in ICU
TUESDAY, January 18
• Massachusetts COVID instances on steep downward pattern
• Massachusetts reports 56,489 new COVID instances over a number of days, 47 further deaths
• Free at-home COVID assessments now available online by submit workplace
• Massachusetts “very much on the back side” of Omicron surge, Baker says
• State to supply weekly at-home COVID tests for college kids, workers at colleges
• New high-capacity COVID testing site opens in Roxbury
• Moderna plans to have combination COVID booster, flu vaccine prepared by Fall 2023
MONDAY, January 17
• Boston nurses concerned about restricted provide of N95 masks
SATURDAY, January 15
• Boston’s B-Together initiative that requires proof of vaccination in sure indoor areas goes into impact
FRIDAY, January 14
• Massachusetts reports 12,864 new COVID instances, 64 further deaths
• Massachusetts hospital leaders say well being care system is “gasping for air”
• Mayor Michelle Wu announces the COVID vaccine mandate for Boston metropolis workers is not going to formally be enforced till Jan. 24
• Some Boston college students walk out to demand distant studying rely in the direction of 180 college days
THURSDAY, January 13
• Massachusetts reports 18,721 new COVID instances, 36 further deaths
• 48,414 at Massachusetts colleges check optimistic for COVID-19 within the final week
• 3 “Center for COVID Control” testing websites shut down attributable to lack of scientific lab licenses
WEDNESDAY, January 12
• Boston plans to supply speedy COVID assessments to college students previous to February trip
• Massachusetts reports 22,184 new COVID instances, 75 further deaths
• Massachusetts testing greater than 500 deer for COVID
TUESDAY, January 11
• Brookline will require proof of vaccination to enter eating places, gyms, leisure venues
• Boston wastewater suggests surge of Omicron instances could also be falling off
• Gov. Baker pushes back on stress to permit distant studying, elevated masks steerage
• Massachusetts reports 116 further COVID deaths over three days, 17,802 new instances
• CDC reportedly contemplating recommending N95 masks
• 26 million speedy at-home COVID assessments coming to Massachusetts over subsequent 3 months, Baker says
• Baker activates 500 extra National Guard members to assist hospitals
MONDAY, January 10
• Massachusetts reports 60,986 new COVID instances over 3 Days, 53 further deaths
• Teen develops website to seek out COVID assessments on the market on-line
• Massachusetts launches digital COVID vaccine report entry for residents at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov
• Massachusetts extends mask requirement in all public colleges by February 28
• Massachusetts is changing how it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations
SATURDAY, January 8
• Commuter Rail shall be chopping again service for not less than two weeks because of the impression of COVID-19 on its workforce
• Massachusetts Lottery holds 3 COVID vaccine clinics this weekend
• Framingham Public Schools are suspending extracurricular actions attributable to an increase in COVID instances
FRIDAY, January 7
• Massachusetts reports 26,187 new COVID instances, positivity fee rises over 23%
THURSDAY, January 6
• Massachusetts reports 24,570 new COVID instances, positivity fee rises to 22.43%
• 51,100 at Massachusetts colleges check optimistic for COVID-19 in final two weeks
• Massachusetts lawmaker recordsdata invoice to make at-home COVID assessments exempt from state gross sales tax
WEDNESDAY, January 5
• Massachusetts reports 27,612 new COVID instances, new single day report
• Massachusetts COVID deaths surpass 20,000
• Fenway Park to reopen as COVID vaccine website Thursday
• Boston Mayor urges vaccines, boosters as hospitals cope with COVID surge
• DESE says some KN95 masks given to varsities not tested by MIT, as Baker mentioned
• Framingham colleges droop extra-curricular actions for 2 weeks
• Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius fills in as trainer amid staffing scarcity
• COVID sniffing dogs search Norton Middle School for traces of virus
TUESDAY, January 4
• COVID sniffing Ok-9s begin working in Massachusetts colleges
• Massachusetts reports 16,621 new COVID-19 instances, positivity fee now over 20%
• New Bedford High School, Middle School pause sports activities till Friday
• Weymouth High School closed Wednesday attributable to staffing shortages
• Boston looking to open “higher-capacity testing site” throughout case surge
• More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff out on first day again after winter break
• Massachusetts emergency room medical doctors, nurses say they’re overwhelmed
• Wellesley colleges to resume winter sports after pause attributable to COVID instances
MONDAY, January 3
• Massachusetts reports 31,184 new COVID instances over 3 days, positivity fee hits new peak
• Gov. Baker and the DESE defend resolution to provide face masks to Mass. academics regardless of examine saying they don’t provide a lot safety
• Hospitals in for “rough” January, says UMass Memorial Health Care president
• FDA permits Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15
• 155 Boston college workers out sick following winter break
• Baker: “vast majority” of Massachusetts colleges open after winter break, regardless of COVID considerations
SATURDAY, January 1, 2022
• Massachusetts begins handing out 227,000 speedy COVID-19 check kits for varsity academics, workers
• Over 80 flights canceled from Logan Airport, across the nation as Omicron causes airline staffing shortages