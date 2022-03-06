Americas

Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Latest Developments

VACCINE INFORMATION: All Massachusetts residents age 5 and older are eligible to obtain a COVID vaccine. Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to e-book an appointment or name the hotline at 211.

SATURDAY, March 5

• Boston formally ends its indoor masks mandate in most settings

FRIDAY, March 4

• Massachusetts reports 900 new COVID instances, 23 further deaths

• Gov. Baker proclaims the state is downsizing its “Stop The Spread” testing websites attributable to drop in demand

THURSDAY, March 3

• Massachusetts reports 1,067 new COVID instances, 27 further deaths

• 3,084 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 over final two weeks

• Experts say COVID transitioning to endemic

WEDNESDAY, March 2

• Massachusetts reports 907 new COVID instances, 35 further deaths

• TD Garden lifting mask requirement Saturday

• Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña says metropolis on monitor to carry indoor masks mandate Friday

• Northeastern will take away indoor masks mandate on campus Saturday

TUESDAY, March 1

Boston to drop metropolis’s indoor masks mandate in most settings as of Saturday

• Mass. reports 1,209 new COVID instances, 62 further deaths

MONDAY, February 28

• Massachusetts reports 1,632 new COVID instances, 7-Day positivity fee drops under 2%

• Swansea college students have a good time finish of masks mandate with “Annie” parody

• Many colleges coming back from February break with no mask mandate

FRIDAY, February 25

• CDC significantly eases pandemic masks pointers

• Massachusetts reports 1,329 new COVID instances, 29 further deaths

THURSDAY, February 24

• Massachusetts reports 1,556 new COVID instances, 48 further deaths

WEDNESDAY, February 23

• Massachusetts reports 938 new COVID instances, 133 further deaths

• School masks mandates ending in New Hampshire

TUESDAY, February 22

• Mass. reports 4,118 new COVID instances over 4 days, 37 further deaths

MONDAY, February 21

• TD Garden no longer requires proof of COVID vaccination as of Monday

SATURDAY, February 19

• The TD Garden announces it is going to finish its proof of COVID vaccination requirement on Monday

• Boston Public Library holds rally for employees after disruptive protests from anti-mask protesters

FRIDAY, February 18

• Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lifts metropolis’s proof of vaccine requirement for indoor companies

• Students excited to drop masks after February trip

• Massachusetts reports 1,983 new COVID instances, 47 further deaths

• Mask mandate formally lifted in Newton, prompting blended response amongst residents

THURSDAY, February 17

• Massachusetts reports 2,326 new COVID instances, 37 further deaths

• As Worcester drops mask mandate, Boston strikes nearer to easing restrictions

• 3,921 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

• New examine says COVID increases threat of coronary heart points as much as a 12 months after an infection

WEDNESDAY, February 16

• Massachusetts reports 1,653 new COVID instances, 46 further deaths

• State’s well being and training secretaries ship letter to high schools and universities asking them to contemplate returning ‘near normal’ circumstances

TUESDAY, February 15

Court blocks vaccine mandate for some Boston firefighters, police

Free COVID tests arriving: What to learn about expiration dates, chilly temps

• Mass. reports 1,459 new COVID instances, 90 further deaths over 3 days

Provincetown lifting COVID vaccine proof and masks mandates, citing “zero active cases” amongst residents

• Massachusetts no longer recommending face masks for everybody indoors

• Boston’s proof of vaccine mandate might be dropped in “the next few days,” Wu says

MONDAY, February 14

• Mass. reports 3,863 new covid instances over 3 days, 66 further deaths

• Frustrated mother and father await guidance on masks in class

• The Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public on February 22, lawmakers introduced

FRIDAY, February 11

• Massachusetts reports 2,499 new COVID instances, 53 further deaths

• Massachusetts State Police declare of ‘prohibited practice’ over state’s COVID vaccine mandate dismissed

• Salem well being officers obtain anti-Semitic messages in response to COVID choices

FDA postpones advisory panel assembly on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for teenagers underneath 5

• MIAA ending masks requirement for highschool sports activities on February 28

THURSDAY, February 10

• Mass. reports 2,611 new COVID instances, 7-day positivity fee drops under 4%

• 6,723 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

• Archdiocese Of Boston to end masks requirement for Masses on February 28

• Boston will not drop masks mandate in metropolis colleges on February 28, Wu says

• Boston Teachers Union reaches deal with metropolis permitting COVID testing for unvaccinated educators

WEDNESDAY, February 9

• Mass. reports 2,794 new COVID instances, 69 further deaths

• Mask mandate for Massachusetts colleges ending February 28

TUESDAY, February 8

• Salem Board of Health votes to rescind COVID-related public well being guidelines

• Massachusetts reports 128 further COVID deaths over 3 Days, 1,792 new instances

42 Massachusetts schools now allowed by state to carry masks mandates

• Boston nearing thresholds to drop proof of vaccination requirement in some indoor settings, mayor says

• City councilors need hearing on why Boston continues to be in a public well being emergency

• Marlboro ends indoor masks mandate

MONDAY, February 7

• Mass. reports 6,725 new COVID instances over 3 days, 56 further deaths

• Worcester board of well being to drop metropolis’s indoor masks mandate on February 18

FRIDAY, February 4

• Mass. tops 1.5 million confirmed COVID instances, however positivity fee drops once more

THURSDAY, February 3

• Mass. reports 4,829 new COVID instances, 59 further deaths

• 11,986 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

• Omicron COVID variant might trigger less damage to lungs than delta variant, researchers say

Medicare opens up entry to free at-home COVID-19 assessments

WEDNESDAY, February 2

• Massachusetts reports 4,973 new COVID instances, 87 further deaths

• Some doctors, parents urge colleges to make masks non-compulsory for college kids

TUESDAY, February 1

• Massachusetts reports 127 further COVID deaths over 3 days, 2,628 new instances

• Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

MONDAY,  January 31

• Mass. reports 12,127 new COVID instances over 3 days, 83 further deaths

• Massachusetts schools ought to return to “near normal” and transition to endemic, state says

• Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will get full approval from FDA

• Schools enrolled in new program to start receiving at-home COVID assessments

FRIDAY,  January 28

• Massachusetts reports 7,181 new COVID instances, 65 further deaths

THURSDAY,  January 27

• Judge pauses COVID vaccine mandate for sure Boston employees

• Mass. reports 8,616 new COVID instances, 7-day positivity fee drops under 10%

• 21,686 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

• Moderna begins testing Omicron-specific booster dose

WEDNESDAY, January 26

• Smooth crusing at COVID testing sites round Boston

• Massachusetts reports 7,918 new COVID instances, 80 further deaths

TUESDAY, January 25

• Mass. reports 7,120 new COVID instances and 148 further deaths over 3 days

• Boston mother and father maintain driving protest exterior DESE assembly over COVID protocols

MONDAY, January 24

• Man can’t get coronary heart transplant as a result of he’s not vaccinated in opposition to COVID

• Mass. reports 24,512 new COVID instances over 3 days, 78 further deaths

• Mayor Wu extends vaccination deadline, however 100 Boston firefighters protest mandate at City Hall

SUNDAY, January 23

• Boston metropolis employees given additional week to point out proof of COVID vaccination

FRIDAY, January 21

• Massachusetts reports 13,935 new COVID instances, 102 further deaths

• Salem presents $500 incentive to employees at companies the place COVID vaccines required

Booster shots present greatest safety in opposition to Omicron variant, CDC research present

• COVID-19 vaccinations do not impair fertility in males or girls, examine finds

• Massachusetts Nurses Union desires Baker’s assist to handle “overwhelmed and burned out” employees

THURSDAY, January 20

Mask rage incidents rising in Massachusetts

Nearly half of all COVID hospitalizations are “incidental” instances

• Massachusetts reports 14,384 new COVID instances, 86 further deaths

• 32,909 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

WEDNESDAY, January 19

• Massachusetts reports 14,647 new COVID instances, 199 further deaths

• COVID forecaster sees brighter future

• Customer punches Regina Pizzeria worker after being requested to put on masks

Child care and preschools in Massachusetts to get speedy COVID assessments for teenagers, workers

• 400 million N95 masks to be given away by federal authorities beginning subsequent week

• Salem father, daughter back home after COVID places each in ICU

TUESDAY, January 18

• Massachusetts COVID instances on steep downward pattern

• Massachusetts reports 56,489 new COVID instances over a number of days, 47 further deaths

• Free at-home COVID assessments now available online by submit workplace

• Massachusetts “very much on the back side” of Omicron surge, Baker says

• State to supply weekly at-home COVID tests for college kids, workers at colleges

• New high-capacity COVID testing site opens in Roxbury

• Moderna plans to have combination COVID booster, flu vaccine prepared by Fall 2023

MONDAY, January 17

• Boston nurses concerned about restricted provide of N95 masks

SATURDAY, January 15

• Boston’s B-Together initiative that requires proof of vaccination in sure indoor areas goes into impact

FRIDAY, January 14

• Massachusetts reports 12,864 new COVID instances, 64 further deaths

• Massachusetts hospital leaders say well being care system is “gasping for air

• Mayor Michelle Wu announces the COVID vaccine mandate for Boston metropolis workers is not going to formally be enforced till Jan. 24

• Some Boston college students walk out to demand distant studying rely in the direction of 180 college days

THURSDAY, January 13

• Massachusetts reports 18,721 new COVID instances, 36 further deaths

48,414 at Massachusetts colleges check optimistic for COVID-19 within the final week

• 3 “Center for COVID Control” testing websites shut down attributable to lack of scientific lab licenses

WEDNESDAY, January 12

• Boston plans to supply speedy COVID assessments to college students previous to February trip

• Massachusetts reports 22,184 new COVID instances, 75 further deaths

• Massachusetts testing greater than 500 deer for COVID

TUESDAY, January 11

• Brookline will require proof of vaccination to enter eating places, gyms, leisure venues

• Boston wastewater suggests surge of Omicron instances could also be falling off

• Gov. Baker pushes back on stress to permit distant studying, elevated masks steerage

• Massachusetts reports 116 further COVID deaths over three days, 17,802 new instances

• CDC reportedly contemplating recommending N95 masks

26 million speedy at-home COVID assessments coming to Massachusetts over subsequent 3 months, Baker says

• Baker activates 500 extra National Guard members to assist hospitals

MONDAY, January 10

• Massachusetts reports 60,986 new COVID instances over 3 Days, 53 further deaths

• Teen develops website to seek out COVID assessments on the market on-line

• Massachusetts launches digital COVID vaccine report entry for residents at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov

• Massachusetts extends mask requirement in all public colleges by February 28

• Massachusetts is changing how it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations

SATURDAY, January 8

Commuter Rail shall be chopping again service for not less than two weeks because of the impression of COVID-19 on its workforce

Massachusetts Lottery holds 3 COVID vaccine clinics this weekend

• Framingham Public Schools are suspending extracurricular actions attributable to an increase in COVID instances

FRIDAY, January 7

• Massachusetts reports 26,187 new COVID instances, positivity fee rises over 23%

THURSDAY, January 6

• Massachusetts reports 24,570 new COVID instances, positivity fee rises to 22.43%

51,100 at Massachusetts colleges check optimistic for COVID-19 in final two weeks

• Massachusetts lawmaker recordsdata invoice to make at-home COVID assessments exempt from state gross sales tax

WEDNESDAY, January 5

• Massachusetts reports 27,612 new COVID instances, new single day report

• Massachusetts COVID deaths surpass 20,000

• Fenway Park to reopen as COVID vaccine website Thursday

Boston Mayor urges vaccines, boosters as hospitals cope with COVID surge

• DESE says some KN95 masks given to varsities not tested by MIT, as Baker mentioned

• Framingham colleges droop extra-curricular actions for 2 weeks

• Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius fills in as trainer amid staffing scarcity

COVID sniffing dogs search Norton Middle School for traces of virus

TUESDAY, January 4

• COVID sniffing Ok-9s begin working in Massachusetts colleges

• Massachusetts reports 16,621 new COVID-19 instances, positivity fee now over 20%

• New Bedford High School, Middle School pause sports activities till Friday

• Weymouth High School closed Wednesday attributable to staffing shortages

• Boston looking to open “higher-capacity testing site” throughout case surge

• More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff out on first day again after winter break

• Massachusetts emergency room medical doctors, nurses say they’re overwhelmed

• Wellesley colleges to resume winter sports after pause attributable to COVID instances

MONDAY, January 3

• Massachusetts reports 31,184 new COVID instances over 3 days, positivity fee hits new peak

• Gov. Baker and the DESE defend resolution to provide face masks to Mass. academics regardless of examine saying they don’t provide a lot safety

• Hospitals in for “rough” January, says UMass Memorial Health Care president

• FDA permits Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15

• 155 Boston college workers out sick following winter break

• Baker: “vast majority” of Massachusetts colleges open after winter break, regardless of COVID considerations

SATURDAY, January 1, 2022

• Massachusetts begins handing out 227,000 speedy COVID-19 check kits for varsity academics, workers

• Over 80 flights canceled from Logan Airport, across the nation as Omicron causes airline staffing shortages

