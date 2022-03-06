Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Latest Developments

VACCINE INFORMATION: All Massachusetts residents age 5 and older are eligible to obtain a COVID vaccine. Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to e-book an appointment or name the hotline at 211.

SATURDAY, March 5

• Boston formally ends its indoor masks mandate in most settings

FRIDAY, March 4

• Massachusetts reports 900 new COVID instances, 23 further deaths

• Gov. Baker proclaims the state is downsizing its “Stop The Spread” testing websites attributable to drop in demand

THURSDAY, March 3

• Massachusetts reports 1,067 new COVID instances, 27 further deaths

• 3,084 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 over final two weeks

• Experts say COVID transitioning to endemic

WEDNESDAY, March 2

• Massachusetts reports 907 new COVID instances, 35 further deaths

• TD Garden lifting mask requirement Saturday

• Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña says metropolis on monitor to carry indoor masks mandate Friday

• Northeastern will take away indoor masks mandate on campus Saturday

TUESDAY, March 1

• Boston to drop metropolis’s indoor masks mandate in most settings as of Saturday

• Mass. reports 1,209 new COVID instances, 62 further deaths

MONDAY, February 28

• Massachusetts reports 1,632 new COVID instances, 7-Day positivity fee drops under 2%

• Swansea college students have a good time finish of masks mandate with “Annie” parody

• Many colleges coming back from February break with no mask mandate

FRIDAY, February 25

• CDC significantly eases pandemic masks pointers

• Massachusetts reports 1,329 new COVID instances, 29 further deaths

THURSDAY, February 24

• Massachusetts reports 1,556 new COVID instances, 48 further deaths

WEDNESDAY, February 23

• Massachusetts reports 938 new COVID instances, 133 further deaths

• School masks mandates ending in New Hampshire

TUESDAY, February 22

• Mass. reports 4,118 new COVID instances over 4 days, 37 further deaths

MONDAY, February 21

• TD Garden no longer requires proof of COVID vaccination as of Monday

SATURDAY, February 19

• The TD Garden announces it is going to finish its proof of COVID vaccination requirement on Monday

• Boston Public Library holds rally for employees after disruptive protests from anti-mask protesters

FRIDAY, February 18

• Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lifts metropolis’s proof of vaccine requirement for indoor companies

• Students excited to drop masks after February trip

• Massachusetts reports 1,983 new COVID instances, 47 further deaths

• Mask mandate formally lifted in Newton, prompting blended response amongst residents

THURSDAY, February 17

• Massachusetts reports 2,326 new COVID instances, 37 further deaths

• As Worcester drops mask mandate, Boston strikes nearer to easing restrictions

• 3,921 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

• New examine says COVID increases threat of coronary heart points as much as a 12 months after an infection

WEDNESDAY, February 16

• Massachusetts reports 1,653 new COVID instances, 46 further deaths

• State’s well being and training secretaries ship letter to high schools and universities asking them to contemplate returning ‘near normal’ circumstances

TUESDAY, February 15

• Court blocks vaccine mandate for some Boston firefighters, police

• Free COVID tests arriving: What to learn about expiration dates, chilly temps

• Mass. reports 1,459 new COVID instances, 90 further deaths over 3 days

• Provincetown lifting COVID vaccine proof and masks mandates, citing “zero active cases” amongst residents

• Massachusetts no longer recommending face masks for everybody indoors

• Boston’s proof of vaccine mandate might be dropped in “the next few days,” Wu says

MONDAY, February 14

• Mass. reports 3,863 new covid instances over 3 days, 66 further deaths

• Frustrated mother and father await guidance on masks in class

• The Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public on February 22, lawmakers introduced

FRIDAY, February 11

• Massachusetts reports 2,499 new COVID instances, 53 further deaths

• Massachusetts State Police declare of ‘prohibited practice’ over state’s COVID vaccine mandate dismissed

• Salem well being officers obtain anti-Semitic messages in response to COVID choices

• FDA postpones advisory panel assembly on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for teenagers underneath 5

• MIAA ending masks requirement for highschool sports activities on February 28

THURSDAY, February 10

• Mass. reports 2,611 new COVID instances, 7-day positivity fee drops under 4%

• 6,723 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

• Archdiocese Of Boston to end masks requirement for Masses on February 28

• Boston will not drop masks mandate in metropolis colleges on February 28, Wu says

• Boston Teachers Union reaches deal with metropolis permitting COVID testing for unvaccinated educators

WEDNESDAY, February 9

• Mass. reports 2,794 new COVID instances, 69 further deaths

• Mask mandate for Massachusetts colleges ending February 28

TUESDAY, February 8

• Salem Board of Health votes to rescind COVID-related public well being guidelines

• Massachusetts reports 128 further COVID deaths over 3 Days, 1,792 new instances

• 42 Massachusetts schools now allowed by state to carry masks mandates

• Boston nearing thresholds to drop proof of vaccination requirement in some indoor settings, mayor says

• City councilors need hearing on why Boston continues to be in a public well being emergency

• Marlboro ends indoor masks mandate

MONDAY, February 7

• Mass. reports 6,725 new COVID instances over 3 days, 56 further deaths

• Worcester board of well being to drop metropolis’s indoor masks mandate on February 18

FRIDAY, February 4

• Mass. tops 1.5 million confirmed COVID instances, however positivity fee drops once more

THURSDAY, February 3

• Mass. reports 4,829 new COVID instances, 59 further deaths

• 11,986 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

• Omicron COVID variant might trigger less damage to lungs than delta variant, researchers say

• Medicare opens up entry to free at-home COVID-19 assessments

WEDNESDAY, February 2

• Massachusetts reports 4,973 new COVID instances, 87 further deaths

• Some doctors, parents urge colleges to make masks non-compulsory for college kids

TUESDAY, February 1

• Massachusetts reports 127 further COVID deaths over 3 days, 2,628 new instances

• Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

MONDAY, January 31

• Mass. reports 12,127 new COVID instances over 3 days, 83 further deaths

• Massachusetts schools ought to return to “near normal” and transition to endemic, state says

• Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will get full approval from FDA

• Schools enrolled in new program to start receiving at-home COVID assessments

FRIDAY, January 28

• Massachusetts reports 7,181 new COVID instances, 65 further deaths

THURSDAY, January 27

• Judge pauses COVID vaccine mandate for sure Boston employees

• Mass. reports 8,616 new COVID instances, 7-day positivity fee drops under 10%

• 21,686 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

• Moderna begins testing Omicron-specific booster dose

WEDNESDAY, January 26

• Smooth crusing at COVID testing sites round Boston

• Massachusetts reports 7,918 new COVID instances, 80 further deaths

TUESDAY, January 25

• Mass. reports 7,120 new COVID instances and 148 further deaths over 3 days

• Boston mother and father maintain driving protest exterior DESE assembly over COVID protocols

MONDAY, January 24

• Man can’t get coronary heart transplant as a result of he’s not vaccinated in opposition to COVID

• Mass. reports 24,512 new COVID instances over 3 days, 78 further deaths

• Mayor Wu extends vaccination deadline, however 100 Boston firefighters protest mandate at City Hall

SUNDAY, January 23

• Boston metropolis employees given additional week to point out proof of COVID vaccination

FRIDAY, January 21

• Massachusetts reports 13,935 new COVID instances, 102 further deaths

• Salem presents $500 incentive to employees at companies the place COVID vaccines required

• Booster shots present greatest safety in opposition to Omicron variant, CDC research present

• COVID-19 vaccinations do not impair fertility in males or girls, examine finds

• Massachusetts Nurses Union desires Baker’s assist to handle “overwhelmed and burned out” employees

THURSDAY, January 20

• Mask rage incidents rising in Massachusetts

• Nearly half of all COVID hospitalizations are “incidental” instances

• Massachusetts reports 14,384 new COVID instances, 86 further deaths

• 32,909 at Massachusetts colleges test positive for COVID-19 in final week

WEDNESDAY, January 19

• Massachusetts reports 14,647 new COVID instances, 199 further deaths

• COVID forecaster sees brighter future

• Customer punches Regina Pizzeria worker after being requested to put on masks

• Child care and preschools in Massachusetts to get speedy COVID assessments for teenagers, workers

• 400 million N95 masks to be given away by federal authorities beginning subsequent week

• Salem father, daughter back home after COVID places each in ICU

TUESDAY, January 18

• Massachusetts COVID instances on steep downward pattern

• Massachusetts reports 56,489 new COVID instances over a number of days, 47 further deaths

• Free at-home COVID assessments now available online by submit workplace

• Massachusetts “very much on the back side” of Omicron surge, Baker says

• State to supply weekly at-home COVID tests for college kids, workers at colleges

• New high-capacity COVID testing site opens in Roxbury

• Moderna plans to have combination COVID booster, flu vaccine prepared by Fall 2023

MONDAY, January 17

• Boston nurses concerned about restricted provide of N95 masks

SATURDAY, January 15

• Boston’s B-Together initiative that requires proof of vaccination in sure indoor areas goes into impact

FRIDAY, January 14

• Massachusetts reports 12,864 new COVID instances, 64 further deaths

• Massachusetts hospital leaders say well being care system is “gasping for air”

• Mayor Michelle Wu announces the COVID vaccine mandate for Boston metropolis workers is not going to formally be enforced till Jan. 24

• Some Boston college students walk out to demand distant studying rely in the direction of 180 college days

THURSDAY, January 13

• Massachusetts reports 18,721 new COVID instances, 36 further deaths

• 48,414 at Massachusetts colleges check optimistic for COVID-19 within the final week

• 3 “Center for COVID Control” testing websites shut down attributable to lack of scientific lab licenses

WEDNESDAY, January 12

• Boston plans to supply speedy COVID assessments to college students previous to February trip

• Massachusetts reports 22,184 new COVID instances, 75 further deaths

• Massachusetts testing greater than 500 deer for COVID

TUESDAY, January 11

• Brookline will require proof of vaccination to enter eating places, gyms, leisure venues

• Boston wastewater suggests surge of Omicron instances could also be falling off

• Gov. Baker pushes back on stress to permit distant studying, elevated masks steerage

• Massachusetts reports 116 further COVID deaths over three days, 17,802 new instances

• CDC reportedly contemplating recommending N95 masks

• 26 million speedy at-home COVID assessments coming to Massachusetts over subsequent 3 months, Baker says

• Baker activates 500 extra National Guard members to assist hospitals

MONDAY, January 10

• Massachusetts reports 60,986 new COVID instances over 3 Days, 53 further deaths

• Teen develops website to seek out COVID assessments on the market on-line

• Massachusetts launches digital COVID vaccine report entry for residents at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov

• Massachusetts extends mask requirement in all public colleges by February 28

• Massachusetts is changing how it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations

SATURDAY, January 8

• Commuter Rail shall be chopping again service for not less than two weeks because of the impression of COVID-19 on its workforce

• Massachusetts Lottery holds 3 COVID vaccine clinics this weekend

• Framingham Public Schools are suspending extracurricular actions attributable to an increase in COVID instances

FRIDAY, January 7

• Massachusetts reports 26,187 new COVID instances, positivity fee rises over 23%

THURSDAY, January 6

• Massachusetts reports 24,570 new COVID instances, positivity fee rises to 22.43%

• 51,100 at Massachusetts colleges check optimistic for COVID-19 in final two weeks

• Massachusetts lawmaker recordsdata invoice to make at-home COVID assessments exempt from state gross sales tax

WEDNESDAY, January 5

• Massachusetts reports 27,612 new COVID instances, new single day report

• Massachusetts COVID deaths surpass 20,000

• Fenway Park to reopen as COVID vaccine website Thursday

• Boston Mayor urges vaccines, boosters as hospitals cope with COVID surge

• DESE says some KN95 masks given to varsities not tested by MIT, as Baker mentioned

• Framingham colleges droop extra-curricular actions for 2 weeks

• Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius fills in as trainer amid staffing scarcity

• COVID sniffing dogs search Norton Middle School for traces of virus

TUESDAY, January 4

• COVID sniffing Ok-9s begin working in Massachusetts colleges

• Massachusetts reports 16,621 new COVID-19 instances, positivity fee now over 20%

• New Bedford High School, Middle School pause sports activities till Friday

• Weymouth High School closed Wednesday attributable to staffing shortages

• Boston looking to open “higher-capacity testing site” throughout case surge

• More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff out on first day again after winter break

• Massachusetts emergency room medical doctors, nurses say they’re overwhelmed

• Wellesley colleges to resume winter sports after pause attributable to COVID instances

MONDAY, January 3

• Massachusetts reports 31,184 new COVID instances over 3 days, positivity fee hits new peak

• Gov. Baker and the DESE defend resolution to provide face masks to Mass. academics regardless of examine saying they don’t provide a lot safety

• Hospitals in for “rough” January, says UMass Memorial Health Care president

• FDA permits Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15

• 155 Boston college workers out sick following winter break

• Baker: “vast majority” of Massachusetts colleges open after winter break, regardless of COVID considerations

SATURDAY, January 1, 2022

• Massachusetts begins handing out 227,000 speedy COVID-19 check kits for varsity academics, workers

• Over 80 flights canceled from Logan Airport, across the nation as Omicron causes airline staffing shortages

READ: 2021 Coronavirus In Massachusetts Daily Developments