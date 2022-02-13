Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 50,407 New Covid Cases In India

India Covid-19 Cases: The vaccination protection crossed 172.29 crores within the nation. (File)

New Delhi:

As many as 50,407 recent COVID-19 instances have been reported within the nation, knowledgeable the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the nation’s lively caseload presently stands at 6,10,443 which accounts for 1.43 per cent of complete instances.

The each day positivity price in India has been recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity price at 5.07 per cent.

A complete of 1,36,962 sufferers have recovered within the final 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered sufferers because the starting of the pandemic is now at 4,14,68,120. Consequently, India’s restoration price stands at 97.37 per cent whereas the case fatality price was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

In a primary through the third wave, Mumbai reported a positivity price of underneath 1 per cent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination protection crossed 172.29 crores with the administration of over 46.82 lakh doses through the previous 24 hours, knowledgeable Union Health Ministry on Saturday. “With the administration of more than 46.82 lakh (46,82,662) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.29 Cr (1,72,29,47,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today,” the ministry mentioned in a press launch.

COVID-19: India Sends Medical Supplies To Pacific Island Nation Of Kiribati India on Saturday delivered medical provides to Kiribati after the Pacific island nation appealed for assist to take care of the primary outbreak of COVID-19. The Ministry of External Affairs mentioned the consignment comprised pulse oximeters, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits and emergency COVID-19 medicine. It mentioned the medical provides to Kiribati affirm India’s dedication to offering humanitarian help and catastrophe aid assist as an early responder within the Pacific area. “Responding to the appeal of the government of Kiribati seeking offers of support to assist in its national efforts to manage the first COVID-19 outbreak in the Pacific Island country, the government of India sent a consignment of medical supplies containing PPEs and medications to Kiribati,” the MEA mentioned.

Kerala Reports 15,184 COVID-19 Cases Kerala logged 15,184 new Covid-19 instances and 427 deaths on Saturday, pushing the entire case tally within the state to 63,96,247 and the loss of life rely to 62,053 respectively, mentioned State Department of Health. Of the deaths, 23 have been reported within the final 24 hours, whereas the remaining have been added as backlog, a press launch mentioned. With 38,819 extra individuals recovering since Friday, the entire recoveries reached 61,52,076. As the variety of recoveries have been greater than the brand new instances, the lively ones went right down to 1,81,347, the discharge mentioned.

India provides medical help to Iran as a part of ongoing humanitarian effort, together with Covid vaccine provision India provided medical help consisting of anti-Tuberculosis medicines, as a part of its ongoing humanitarian help to Iran on February 12. According to an MEA assertion, final 12 months within the joint combat towards the COVID pandemic, India had provided humanitarian help to Iran consisting of 1 million doses of COVAXIN vaccine. Furthermore, to make sure meals safety, India additionally provided 40,000 litres of Malathion pesticide to Iran underneath the Government-to-Government initiative for Locust Control Programme.