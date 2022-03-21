Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 1,761 New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Cases India: The energetic circumstances comprise 0.06 per cent of the entire infections

India on Sunday recorded 1,761 recent coronavirus infections, the bottom in round 688 days, that took its tally to 4,30,07,841, whereas the energetic circumstances declined additional to 26,240, in line with Union well being ministry information.

The dying rely climbed to five,16,479 with 127 each day fatalities, the information up to date at 8 am acknowledged. The energetic circumstances comprise 0.06 per cent of the entire infections. The nationwide COVID-19 restoration price was recorded at 98.74 per cent, it confirmed.

A discount of 1,562 circumstances has been recorded within the energetic COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The each day positivity price was recorded at 0.41 per cent, whereas the weekly positivity price stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry mentioned.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus circumstances in India:

Covishield Dose Gap Reduced To 8-16 Weeks From 12-16 India’s prime physique on immunisation NTAGI has advisable administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield between eight and 16 weeks after the primary dose, official sources near PTI mentioned on Sunday Presently, the second dose of Covishield is given between 12-16 weeks after the primary dose below the National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy.