Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2.34 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rises From 13.39% To 14.50%
New Delhi:
India’s day by day Covid curve confirmed marginal enchancment because the nation reported 2.34 lakh instances on Sunday, taking the whole tally to 4.10 crore. The energetic instances now comprise 4.59 per cent of the whole infections.
The day by day positivity fee is up from 13.39 per cent to 14.50 per cent whereas the weekly positivity fee was recorded at 16.40 per cent. As many as 893 folks have died of Covid throughout the previous 24-hour interval, based on the Health Ministry.
In the continued Covid vaccination drive throughout the nation, 165.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered to date. Over 75 per cent of the nation’s grownup inhabitants is now totally vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus instances in India:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned India is preventing the brand new wave of Covid with “great success” and asserted that the folks’s belief on indigenous vaccines was “our strength”.
In his month-to-month ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, PM Modi mentioned, “Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing, this is a very positive sign.” It is a matter of delight that until now about four-and-a-half crore youngsters have been administered the primary dose of coronavirus vaccine, he mentioned.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday mentioned preparations for the Budget session of Parliament amid the surge in coronavirus instances.
The session begins Monday with the tackle of President Ram Nath Kovind to members of each the Houses.
During the meet, Om Birla instructed that members of each the Houses will be seated at completely different places by identify to keep away from confusion, crowding and inquiries. Mr Naidu accepted the suggestion, parliamentary sources mentioned.