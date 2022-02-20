Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 22,270 New Covid Cases In India, 635 In Delhi

Covid-19 Cases in India: 175.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered. (File)

New Delhi:

India recorded 22,270 new COVID-19 circumstances and 325 associated deaths yesterday, with the virus-related demise rely rising to five,11,230 throughout the nation. The restoration fee has crossed the 98 per cent-mark once more with a complete of 60,298 sufferers having recovered in 24 hours previous to the 8 am replace yesterday.

There had been 2,53,739 lively circumstances in India as per yesterday’s replace.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 201 new coronavirus circumstances and one demise whereas nationwide capital Delhi reported 635 recent circumstances and two associated deaths. Delhi’s positivity fee has dropped to 1.13 per cent.

Among states reporting excessive variety of circumstances, Kerala reported 6,757 new circumstances whereas Karnataka noticed an extra decline in new infections with 1,137 new circumstances. Bengaluru accounted for 646 of the brand new infections in Karnataka. Maharashtra reported 1,635 new circumstances yesterday.

Meanwhile, 175.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered within the nation to date. This consists of 1.89 crore booster doses amongst recognized teams of beneficiaries. So far, 5.36 crore teenagers within the 15-18 age class have additionally been administered the primary dose vaccine.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus circumstances in India:

