Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 25,920 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

Covid-19 Cases in India: The restoration fee was recorded at 98.12 per cent.

New Delhi:

India has recorded 25,920 new COVID-19 instances within the final 24 hours, taking the Covid tally to 4,27,80,235. According to Union well being ministry knowledge, the restoration fee crossed the 98 per cent-mark once more.

The dying rely has climbed to five,10,905 with 492 every day fatalities, the information up to date at 8 am acknowledged.

A complete of 66,254 sufferers have recovered yesterday and the cumulative tally of recovered sufferers for the reason that starting of the pandemic is now at 4,19,77,238. Consequently, India’s restoration fee stands at 98.12 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus instances in India:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.