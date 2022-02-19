Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 25,920 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India
New Delhi:
India has recorded 25,920 new COVID-19 instances within the final 24 hours, taking the Covid tally to 4,27,80,235. According to Union well being ministry knowledge, the restoration fee crossed the 98 per cent-mark once more.
The dying rely has climbed to five,10,905 with 492 every day fatalities, the information up to date at 8 am acknowledged.
A complete of 66,254 sufferers have recovered yesterday and the cumulative tally of recovered sufferers for the reason that starting of the pandemic is now at 4,19,77,238. Consequently, India’s restoration fee stands at 98.12 per cent.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus instances in India:
Delhi reported 607 new COVID instances and 4 deaths within the final 24 hours.
According to the well being bulletin of the Delhi authorities, the lively variety of COVID-19 sufferers within the metropolis reached 2,775. Meanwhile, 854 individuals recovered from the illness within the final 24 hours.
The every day instances rely within the final 24 hours barely dipped as the town reported 739 new COVID instances and 5 deaths on Thursday.