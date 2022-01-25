Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3,06,064 New Covid Cases In India, Positivity Rate At 20.75%

India Covid-19 instances: India now has 22,49,335 energetic coronavirus instances. (File)

New Delhi:

India on Monday recorded 3,06,064 new coronavirus instances, decrease than Sunday’s determine of three.33 lakh instances. During the identical interval, the nation reported 439 virus-related deaths, bringing the entire variety of fatalities to 4,89,848.

At 22,49,335, energetic instances in India now comprise 5.69 per cent of the entire infections. The nationwide COVID-19 restoration price has decreased to 93.07 per cent.

Delhi additionally reported 9,197 new coronavirus instances and 35 associated deaths on Monday whereas Mumbai recorded 2,550 new infections and 13 deaths. In comparability, Bengaluru posted a a lot greater day by day determine of 26,299 instances.

Meanwhile, vaccine doses administered within the nation have crossed the 162-crore mark, in accordance with the Co-WIN vaccine portal. Over 93 crore first doses and over 68 crore second doses have been given thus far. Over 4.19 crore youngsters within the 15-17 age class have additionally obtained their first dose.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus instances in India:

