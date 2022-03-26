Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 1,685 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

A discount of two,531 circumstances has been recorded within the lively COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

New Delhi:

India recorded at the least 1,685 recent coronavirus circumstances within the final 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,30,16,372 as of Friday. According to Union well being ministry information, the lively circumstances declined additional to 21,530 right this moment.

The lively circumstances comprise 0.05 per cent of the full infections. The nationwide COVID-19 restoration price was recorded at 98.75 per cent, it confirmed.

A discount of two,531 circumstances has been recorded within the lively COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The day by day positivity price was recorded at 0.29 per cent, whereas the weekly positivity price stood at 0.35 per cent, the ministry stated.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus circumstances in India:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.