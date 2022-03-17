Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 2,876 New COVID-19 Cases, 98 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Cases: India reported 98 new deaths in 24 hours.

New Delhi:

At least 2,876 new COVID-19 instances recorded in India on Wednesday, taking the entire variety of infections to 4,29,98,938. While demise depend rose to five,16,072 with 98 recent Covid-related fatalities.

According to the well being ministry, the energetic instances comprise 0.08 per cent of the entire infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration price additional improved to 98.72 per cent.

A discount of 1,106 instances has been recorded within the energetic COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it mentioned.

The quantity of people that have recuperated from the illness surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality price was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry mentioned.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus instances in India:

