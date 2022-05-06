Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 3,275 New Covid Cases, 55 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live Updates: The nation additionally reported 55 new Covid deaths on Thursday.

New Delhi:

India reported 3,275 new COVID-19 instances within the final 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,91,393. The nation additionally recorded 55 new covid-related fatalities on Thursday, bringing the whole variety of deaths to 523,975.

According to the Health Ministry, the every day positivity price stood at 1.07 per cent, whereas the weekly positivity price was 0.70 per cent.

More than 3,000 individuals additionally recovered from the coronavirus, taking the whole variety of Covid recoveries within the nation to 4,25,47,699.

