Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 3,451 New Covid Cases, 40 Deaths

This comes as 3,079 recoveries had been reported within the final 24 hours.

New Delhi:

India witnessed a slight lower in COVID-19 instances with the nation reporting 3,451 recent infections in a day, pushing the energetic instances of the illness to twenty,635, in accordance with Union Health Ministry information.

On Saturday, the nation logged 3,805 new COVID-19 instances.

The energetic instances now represent 0.05 per cent of the entire infections, the well being ministry mentioned, including that the nation’s COVID-19 restoration price is at 98.74 per cent.

This comes as 3,079 recoveries had been reported within the final 24 hours, taking the depend of complete recoveries from coronavirus to 4,25,57,495.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) instances:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.

COVID-19: Maharashtra stories 224 new instances, one dying; energetic depend now 1,304

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus optimistic instances, taking the state’s an infection tally to 78,79,278, whereas one dying raised the toll to 1,47,847, the well being division mentioned. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus optimistic instances, taking the state’s an infection tally to 78,79,278, whereas one dying raised the toll to 1,47,847, the well being division mentioned. A complete of 196 sufferers recuperated in the course of the day, taking the cumulative restoration depend to 77,30,127. There are 1,304 energetic instances within the state now.