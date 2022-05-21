Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,259 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live Update: India additionally recorded 20 deaths as a consequence of coronavirus on Friday.

New Delhi:

India recorded 2,259 new Covid circumstances within the final 24 hours, taking the entire variety of infections to 4,31,31,822. According to the Union Health Ministry, the energetic circumstances dipped to fifteen,044 on Friday.

India additionally reported 20 new Covid-related fatalities, bringing the entire variety of deaths to five,24,323.

A lower of 228 circumstances has been recorded within the energetic COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The energetic circumstances comprised 0.03 per cent of the entire infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration charge was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry stated.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) circumstances:

