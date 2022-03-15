Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,503 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Of In 24 Hours

With the contemporary circumstances, the entire tally of COVID-19 circumstances rose to 4,29,93,494.

New Delhi:

India recorded a complete of two,503 contemporary COVID-19 circumstances, the bottom since May, 2020, within the final 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare knowledgeable on Monday.

The loss of life depend climbed to five,15,877 with 27 contemporary fatalities, the information up to date at 8 am said.

The lively circumstances comprise 0.08 per cent of the entire infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration fee additional improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry mentioned.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:

