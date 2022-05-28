Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,710 New Covid Cases, 14 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: Currently, there are 15,814 energetic instances within the nation, the ministry’s information confirmed.

At least 2,710 new COVID-19 instances reported the final 24 hours in India, taking the full tally of coronavirus instances to 4,31,47,530.

Aaccording to the Union Health Ministry, the nation additionally reported 14 extra deaths on Friday, bringing the full variety of Covid-related fatalities to five,24,539.

The energetic instances comprise 0.04 per cent of the full infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration price was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry stated.

