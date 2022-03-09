Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 3,993 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

With 108 contemporary fatalities, the loss of life depend climbed to five,15,210 to date.

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday reported a complete of three,993 new COVID-19 infections, taking the Covid tally to 4,29,71,308. According to the Union Health Ministry information, the lively circumstances dipped to 49,948.

This is the bottom each day spike in Covid circumstances in 662 days. The final time India’s each day new circumstances fell beneath 4,000 was on 15 May 2020, when the nation recorded 3,967 contemporary circumstances. The each day COVID-19 circumstances have remained lower than one lakh for 30 consecutive days, and it’s the second straight day the brand new case depend has been below 5,000 circumstances.

The lively circumstances comprise 0.13 per cent of the entire infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration fee has additional improved to 98.68 per cent, the ministry mentioned.

