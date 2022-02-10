Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 71,365 New Cases, Positivity Rate Down To 4.5%

Covid-19 Cases in India: The restoration charge was recorded at 96.70 per cent.

New Delhi:

India on Wednesday reported a complete of 71,365 new coronavirus instances, bringing the nation’s COVID-19 tally of infections to 4,24,10,976. According to the Union Health Ministry, the lively instances declined to eight,92,828.

The loss of life rely climbed to five,05,279 with 1,217 recent fatalities yesterday on account of COVID-19

The lively instances comprise 2.11 per cent of the whole infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration charge has improved to 96.70 per cent, the ministry mentioned.

While the every day positivity charge was recorded at 4.54 per cent whereas the weekly positivity charge was recorded at 7.57 per cent, in response to the ministry.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus instances in India:

