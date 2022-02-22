Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 16,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Covid circumstances in India: Currently, there are 2,02,131 energetic circumstances within the nation.

New Delhi:

India on Monday reported 16,051 new COVID-19 circumstances and 206 fatalities. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,02,131 energetic circumstances within the nation whereas the restoration stands at 98.33 per cent.

The day by day positivity charge was at 1.93 per cent. India’s Covid restoration tally elevated to 4,21,24,284 with 37,901 recoveries in 24 hours previous to yesterday’s replace.

Over 175.46 crore doses have been administered throughout the nation to date, in accordance with the Co-WIN dashboard. Of these, 1.79 crore had been booster doses.

The testing capability throughout the nation continues to be expanded. The final 24 hours noticed a complete of 8,31,087 assessments being performed. India has to date performed over 76.01 Cr (76,01,46,333) cumulative assessments.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus circumstances in India:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.